The Detroit Tigers have made it clear that they want to build on their surprising run to the 2024 MLB postseason and do even more damage in 2025.

The club brought back starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, whom they traded at the 2024 deadline, and signed former New York Yankee Gleyber Torres. Detroit also took a chance on Alex Cobb, who still has high upside after an injury-plagued 2024.

In January, the Tigers signed Tommy Kahnle and, after announcing the move, team President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris indicated the team wasn't done looking for relievers.

“We’re going to find ways to get better,” he told reporters. “Bullpen and our lineup are two areas that we are going to look to upgrade if we can, but we also like our depth on both sides of the ball.”

We know what the Tigers are looking to do to bolster their lineup. Detroit is all-in on trying to recruit third baseman Alex Bregman and is seen as a co-favorite with the Boston Red Sox, per USA Todays' Bob Nightengale. If Detroit is successful in landing Bregman, it could make sense to trade infield prospect Jace Jung.

The question then becomes: Which relief pitchers are both available and realistic for the Tigers to land, particularly if they include Jung in a deal?

There's no guarantee that the Cincinnati Reds are open to trading Alexis Diaz, but the team was reportedly listening to offers for him earlier in the offseason. With three years of team control and a 2023 All-Star nod to his name, it's worth checking in.

It also won't be easy to pry him from Cincinnati and it would likely require someone who is MLB-ready. Here's the Alexis Diaz trade to the Tigers that might work:

Tigers receive: Alexis Diaz

Reds receive: Jace Jung

If Detroit signs Alex Bregman, Jace Jung becomes expendable

The decision to move Jung really only makes sense if the Tigers land Bregman. Otherwise, Jung could be their starting third baseman.

Jung appeared in only 34 games for the Tigers last year, coming up in mid-August. His numbers in that time don't tell you much (.241 BA, 0 HR, .665 OPS), but his numbers in Triple-A were much stronger and more telling. There, he slashed 257/.357/.454 with 14 home runs in 91 games.

His knowledge of the strike zone helps drive his plate discipline and healthy walk rates,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “And he has the strength and bat speed to show near-plus power to all fields.”

On Cincinnati's side, Jung fills a position of need. Jeimer Candelario projects to be the Reds' Opening Day third baseman despite now being a below-average hitter and struggling to field last season. Jung has a higher ceiling than Candelario, the 31-year-old who, coincidentally, spent part of six seasons with the Tigers.

The Tigers are still searching for bullpen help

Detroit already has a talented stable of relievers, led by Jason Foley and Tyler Holton. Kahnle gave the team a fresh look and a pitcher who can generate a ton of swings and misses. But the Tigers said they want more, and no team has ever been accused of having too much pitching depth.

If Diaz comes over, he can assume a late-inning spot and compete for the closer role. The question will be whether he can adjust from a 2024 season that was still very good, but not to the level he pitched his first two seasons in the Majors. From years two to three, his ERA increased from 3.07 to 3.99 thanks to a strikeout rate that dropped nearly eight points (30.1% to 22.7%).

One stat working in Diaz' favor is that opponents did not hit the ball as hard against him last year. So while more players made contact, his hard hit rate and average exit velocity dropped.

Diaz will make $4.5 million next year, his first season of arbitration. Not that it makes too much of a difference; the Tigers still have heaps of money to spend before worrying about luxury tax concerns.