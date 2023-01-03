By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Persicaria is receiving a new Neural Cloud Projection named Afternoon Nap to celebrate the new year! See how you can earn it for free.

Dear Professor,

This is your first New Year with us in Magrasea. Ever since you came to the Oasis, every day is just brimming with hope and happiness.

Professor, please stay by our side in all the days to come!#NeuralCloudpic.twitter.com/IRdAlq2R6W — Neural Cloud-EN Official (@NeuralCloudEN) January 1, 2023

Persicaria – Afternoon Nap

“A slightly cold latte, a stack of to-do lists, and the unfinished dream of an Exile. ‘Hmm… Can’t rest yet… for the sake of the Oasis… Professor… zzzZ…'”

This Neural Projection does not have Live2D.

Starting from January 1st, the 7-day sign in event New Year’s Stirrings will be available. By signing in for 7 days across the event duration which will last until January 11, 4:59AM, you can earn Persicaria – Afternoon Nap and other rewards.

The rewards for each day are as follows:

Day 1 Skill Sample x 3000 Key Memory Card (Large) x 1

Day 2 Skill Pivot x 5 Advanced Breakthrough Widget Box (s) x 35

Day 3 Pioneering Breakthrough Widget Box (s) x 20 Advanced Algorithm Booster x 5

Day 4 3 Pcs Set Orange Algorithm α x 5 Combat EXP *3600 x 5

Day 5 Reconfiguration Generator x 3 Key Memory Card (Large) x 1

Day 6 Furniture Coins x 300 Premium Breakthrough Widget Box (s) x 30

Day 7 Neural Cloud Projection [Persicaria – Afternoon Nap] Diggcoin x 3000



Other New Year Events

The New Year’s Gift event will be active from January 1, 21:00 to January 8, 20:59 (UTC-8).

During the event, expending Keys will grant a corresponding amount of Spring Flowers.

By collecting a certain amount of Spring Flowers and tapping the Boon of Happiness button, you can exchange them for New year’s Lucky Pouches.

Each New year’s Lucky Pouch that you open grants a randomly-selected prize; for more details tap the More button to check.

During this event, you can obtain a maximum of 7 Quartz Sand rewards from New year Lucky Pouches, for a maximum of Quartz Sand x 1050.

During this event, you can buy souvenir furniture that cannot be obtained in any other way once the event ends.

Once the event ends, unused Spring Flowers will be converted to Diggcoins at a 1:100 rate and sent to you via mail.

Apart from the free Neural Cloud Projection, other events will also be available to celebrate 2023. The Joyous Unity Supply Pack will be available until January 8, 4:59 UTC-8, and will run your $49.99 for the following rewards:

Quartz x 1500

Advanced Search Command x 30

Algorithm Set A-la-Carte Box α x 15

Reconfiguration Generator x 10

Diggcoin x 50000

A Special Search will also be available beginning January 4th until the 10th, where you’ll be able to use Quartz for a 10-pull. At least one 3-star Doll is guaranteed in this Special Search. Note that this uses the paid currency to roll.