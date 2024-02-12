Here's how to become friends with

Here is the Magician Social Link Guide for Kenji Tomochika in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Kenji Tomochika, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Magician in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Kenji Tomochika Magician Social Link Guide

Kenji Tomochika is located inside Classroom 2-F in Gekkoukan High School and is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays as long as it is a school day. He can be found on the last row of seats, near the back of the room.

The player doesn't need to do anything to begin the Magician Social Link for Kenji Tomochika. The Social Link will automatically start on April 22, so the player can't miss it. Simply approach him whenever you want to level up his Social Link.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Magician Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Handmade Choker from Kenji Tomochika when the Magician Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Surt.

How to Romance Kenji Tomochika

The player cannot romance Kenji Tomochika. Even if the game adds a Female Protagonist in the future, it will not be possible as Junpei Iori will become the Magician Social Link.

Kenji Tomochika Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Kenji Tomochika in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Magician Arcana when you spend time with Kenji Tomochika.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Hey man, I'm gonna get some ramen after school. You wanna come? Why are you asking me? Why so out of the blue?

I always geek out a little whenever I eat here. I know what you mean. Just shut up and eat.



Rank 2

Can you, like just waltz on into Takeba-san's room and stuff? Of course. No way. That’s a secret.

I'm more into older women. How 'bout you? I'm into older women, too. I prefer girls my age. I like them all!



Rank 3

Maaan… I'm so sick of this dude. What, of ramen? What, of school? What, of life?

Okay, that settles it, <protagonist name>. I'm gonna get myself a girlfriend! Right now! Sounds impossible. Good luck!



Rank 4

Hey, thanks for coming, man. You mind waiting here for a sec? Sure. Why?

I'm gonna go ask Ms. Kanoun out! Like, right now! Good luck! Don't do it. Whatever, man.



Rank 5

Yeah, good-looking people just flock together, y'know? It's like a law of attraction. …Is that so? Okay… Good-looking, huh?



Rank 6

Sorry, man, but I've gotta pass this time. Just like that? Why?

I mean, getting into college is pretty important, don't ya think? You think about the future too, right? I've got plans already. Yeah, more than you do. Not even a little.



Rank 7

I can’t eat… What happened? I'll eat it for you.

I saw a magazine in Emiri’s room. Guess what it was called. In Fashion? Occult Living? Bride-to-Be?

You think that's a good plan? Congrats! You're rushing things. Sure, whatever.



Rank 8

Hey man. Sorry to make you come here. I um… Ah, damn it… Spit it out! Are you in trouble?

And now she's being transferred to a school in Kyushu. What do I do!? You should go with her. You two should talk it out. Figure it out yourself.



Rank 9

I was so excited about going with her that I… I… Cheer up, man. Let me handle this! Haha.



Rank 10

Ms. Kanou must be in Kyushu by now. I wonder if she had her wedding already. …… Maybe she did. I'm stealing your egg!

Man, it's always a blast hanging out with you. That said… I still want a girlfrined! You don't know when to give up… You've got this! Want me to find you a girl?



That's all for our guide for Kenji Tomochika's Magician Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.