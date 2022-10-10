Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced

The release date for Persona 4 Golden for modern platforms was revealed following the Persona Super Live concert earlier this week.

Persona 4 Golden Release Date: January 19, 2023

“They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world.”

Persona 4 Golden, along with two other games in the Persona Series, were announced to be available on modern platforms earlier this year as part of the celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary. Players on modern platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will now be able to experience the games. P4G is already available on PC via Steam.

The game will be available with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text for the first time.

Persona 4 Golden is the enhanced re-release of Persona 4 and was released in 2012. Only initially available for the PlayStation Vita, it added new content and features on top of the base game. It was also adapted into an anime, including the extra bit of story that gave a more satisfying conclusion compared to the original Persona 4.

This follows the trend of Persona games re-releasing a version of the mainline games with extra content, much like Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal, all of which are coming to modern platforms.

In June 2020, it was made available on Steam and shipped with various enhancements, performance and bug fixes, and more. P4G was the first mainline game in the series to be ported on Steam. It quickly reached a million sales on the storefront. Persona 4 Golden on the Switch will join the other two enhanced re-releases, and will be the first time that a main Persona game will be on the platform. Most recently, it was the spinoff Persona 5 Strikers that released on the Switch.

Persona 4 Golden adds two new Social Links, a new dungeon, areas, Personas, and more. It also has a lot of the features that players of the more recent Persona 5 may be familiar with, such as Costumes, the Vox Populi feature that shows what other players chose to do during a specific day, choosing which skills can be inherited by Persona when fusing, and more.