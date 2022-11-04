Persona 5 Royal – Madarame Palace Will Seed Locations

Madarame’s Palace, dubbed the Museum of Vanity, is the second Palace in Persona 5 Royal. Here are the locations of all three Will Seeds.

Collecting all Madarame Palace Will Seeds, or Vanity Seeds, will transform the three items into the Crystal of Vanity. Equipping this accessory gives the character’s Persona the Passive skill “Brush of Vanity,” nullifying its weaknesses.

Bringing the Crystal of Vanity to Jose turns it into the Ring of Vanity, and will instead grant the following skill:

Bleeding Dry Brush (22 SP): Forms a barrier that can absorb one attack (except Almighty). Nullifies wearer’s weaknesses.

If you missed any Will Seeds and Madarame’s Palace is no longer available, you can purchase a spare Will Seed from Jose for the high price of 400 flowers.

Madarame Palace Will Seed Locations

Red Vanity Seed

This is found quite early into the palace, in the 2nd Exhibition Room. After disabling the electric fences, go up the huge stairwell and you will be met with a balcony overlooking the area you were just in.

You will be prompted to use your hook. Zip across the huge gap and head straight for the first Vanity Seed.

Green Vanity Seed

This one is a little tricky. You will probably see the room holding the Will Seed first, but behind a metal roll up door. Explore around the Treasure Hall Gallery until you find a way to zip up for a switch and a bonus chest.

Flipping the switch will open up the door, so you can gain access to the Will Seed.

Blue Vanity Seed

The final one is tucked in the end of the Main Treasure Hall, close to the Safe Room in the same area. This final piece is guarded by a Shadow, so make sure you’re ready to fight an Arahabaki.

After beating the Shadow, take Madarame’s final Will Seed.