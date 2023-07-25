Pete Davidson has been gotten his punishment for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home. The SNL alum was charged with reckless driving last month for a March crash, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the comedian entered a diversion program without pleading guilty or no contest to the offense. He is required to do 50 hours of community service which he can complete in New York. It can be done at the New York City Fire Department. Davidson has a personal connection to the fire department as his firefighter father, Scott, died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Additionally, Davidson has to complete 12 hours of traffic school and he will also have to go to a morgue as part of his education to view what can happen to victims of a reckless driver.

If Davidson completes the requirements then he will have no criminal offense on his record.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In June, a spokesperson for the LACDA told CNN that Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

At the time of the incident his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was with him in the passenger seat. No one was injured during the crash and cops determined Pete was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.