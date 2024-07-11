Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have called it quits. The Saturday Night Live alum and Outer Banks actress have broken up after 10 months together.

“They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable,” the insider told U.S. Sun.

Rumors fueled that the couple was dating back in September 2023. Their relationship was out of the spotlight but they got to know each other well fast.

The two have “spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time” a source previously told the US Weekly back in September.

The source also added what Davidson loves about the actress.

“Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way,” said back in 2023. “They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Cline also met Davidson's family which all seemed to approve of the relationship.

“Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” another source told Us Weekly in November. “They’re very happy for Pete.”

“Pete's sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source told the publication. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline: Their Previous Relationships

Davidson's dating life is always in the headlines and he commented on why people have such an interest in who he chooses to spend his time with.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Prior to dating Cline, Davidson was dating Chase Sui Wonders who was his costar in Bodies Bodies Bodies. Wonders and Davidson dated for nine months. Before Wonders he also dated Kim Kardashian for nine months. Kardashian and Davidson also dated for nine months before calling it quits in August 2023. He was also engaged to Ariana Grande for a short period of time. They called off their engagement after five months of dating in 2018.

Cline dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes for a little over a year. They called their relationship off in 2021. Before Davidson, her last relationship was with singer Jackson Guth. The actress and singer sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2022. However, nearly a year later in July 2023, the couple split.