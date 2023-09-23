Pete Davidson has a new boo in his life. The “Saturday Night Live” alum is reportedly dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline after his nearly year relationship with his former costar Chase Sui Wonders.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

While a source confirmed to the outlet that Davidson and Cline are officially dating, no paparazzi photos of the two have been posted as of yet. Davidson got candid about how his dating life is always a spectacle since he's a public figure although he still doesn't understand who he has dated is such a hot topic.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

The “Bupkis” star has very famous exes including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski, and Cazzie David, to name a few. However, for his latest ex, Chase Sui Wonders, there's no hard feelings.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told the publication about the former couple's breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Davidson and Wonders met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and dated for nearly a year before calling it quits. Prior to Wonders he dated supermodel Ratajkowski briefly and then Kardashian for nine months. Those two called it quit in August 2022.

“Breakups are not my thing,” she told Scott Disick who is the father to three of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian's kids on ‘The Kardashians'. “We just had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was just both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”