Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, has got his back.

On Wednesday (June 28) episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, he told the hosts Seth and Josh Meyers that Amy attempted to defend her son on social media but eventually got caught.

“My mom used to have a fake Twitter account when I first got SNL. You know the traditional SNL trajectory: you first get the show, everyone loves you and then they stop and you actually have to be good at the show and then they love you again,” he joked.

“It was, like, my second or third year, and it was a lot of ‘he’s not useful’ typical Twitter comments,” he continued. “And my mom made a f****** fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone.”

Seth mentioned that he met Amy at a ‘Saturday Night Live' afterparty and remembered that her energy was infectious.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Her mom energy is very transferable to people who are not her children. You get a nice mom hit off her even though she’s not your mom.”

“Absolutely. She’s really special,” Pete Davidson agreed and Seth added, “She was at the afterparty to party, she was at the afterparty in case anyone needed mom energy, which I appreciated.”

Pete announced his departure from the iconic live comedy sketch show last year.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” Davidson wrote on Instagram at the time through Dave Sirus' account, who writes for the show. “I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.”