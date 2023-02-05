After getting a new pug named Momo, Felix Arvid Ulf ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg now reveals a child coming with his wife, Marzia Bisognin. After marrying his fiance Marzia Bisognin during their eight-year anniversary back in 2019, the famous couple have finally announced that they are already expecting their first child to be born.

PewDiePie has been keeping this secret from all of his 111 million subscribers for his family to have the privacy they wanted first. Now, in a very emotional recent video, the YouTuber revealed that they found out about Marzia’s pregnancy back in November last year. “I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I’m going to be a dad,” he said. “We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going well so far.” He then continued: “Although Marzia has been dealing with sickness, she’s been taking it like an absolute champ. So yeah, I’m going to be a dad. I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia.”

This is truly wonderful news for their entire family as they will share another space on their home with their beloved first born. The couple first met when Marzia was introduced to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel by a friend, then came about her emailing PewDiePie telling him that she found his videos very entertaining. They’ve dated ever since late 2011, which then decided to tie the knot during their eight-year anniversary. Now another journey begins as they add another chapter to their lives as a family. They are very popular with their fans as they have been one of YouTube’s favorite power couples ever since.

Of course fans are already delighted and thrilled by the announcement by their idol. For over watching PewDiePie for a decade already, most of his fans have followed him in his journey, up until him starting a family. With PewDiePie’s reveal of his child coming, who knows what content we will get from the massive influencer along with his family.

