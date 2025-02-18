Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a huge decision to make soon. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 40-22, and now everyone is waiting to see if Kelce will return for another season.

“I hope he takes some time and he doesn’t make a rushed decision,” former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning told E! News on Sunday (Feb. 16).

“So, the last thing you want to do is say, ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now,'” the two-time Super Bowl champion continued. “Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then.”

Manning played in the NFL for 18 seasons and was with the Indiana Colts for a majority of his career. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and won a Super Bowl with the Colts as well as the Denver Broncos. Maning was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 and retired from the sport five years prior to his induction.

What Has Travis Kelce Said About Retirement?

Kelce is unsure if he will be with the Chiefs after their devastating loss at the Super Bowl. Prior to the Super Bowl, a source revealed that he was prepared to stay with the Chiefs despite his opportunities outside of the NFL.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com last month. “Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there.”

At the time, the source added that “he wants to stay in the league” and that “he still believes he has more to give.”

However, now that the Chiefs had a devastating Super Bowl loss, the decision is weighing on the tight end's heart.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this week. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year and right now I’m just kicking everything down the road,” the tight end added. “I’m not making any crazy decisions but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that a lot that goes into this thing.”

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

According to The Athletic, the Chiefs want a decision by March 14.