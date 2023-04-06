Peyton Manning may be retired from throwing a football, but the two-time Super Bowl champion has been busy with other projects. His latest, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, has a brand new trailer for the upcoming Netflix show.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch follows Ken Goldin — the “King of Collectibles” is as if Pawn Stars met the world of sports memorabilia, Pokémon cards, comic books, and more. In the show, Goldin travels the country while buying, selling, and appraising high-priced items. The series will feature the likes of Manning, Mike Tyson, and Logan Paul (amongst others).

The series, which will be made up of six 30-minute episodes, will have Brent Montgomery, Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Peyton Manning, Connor Schell, Jesse Jacobs, Ian Sambor, and Russ Friedman serving as executive producers. Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, Manning’s Omaha Productions, and Full Day Productions are the series’ production companies.

“The collectibles world can bring you anywhere at the drop of a hat,” says Goldin in the opening seconds of the trailer for King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. The trailer shows exactly what you would imagine, as Goldin meets various celebrities and appraises some amazing collectibles. The items here aren’t found in your local flea market, some of the values dropped in the trailer are $500,000 and go as high as Goldin offering $1 million for an item and range from the likes of an Apple 1 computer, a Jackie Robinson jersey, and one of Ric Flair‘s jackets.

The series looks like a ton of fun and a must-watch for sports fans. And hey, who knows — maybe Ken Goldin is the inspiration behind the Safdie Brothers’ next film.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch premieres on Netflix on April 28.