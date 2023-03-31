The Main Card of PFL 1 will continue it’s Regular Season opening card with a matchup in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. UFC familiar Krzystof Jotko will represent Poland against Ireland’s Will Fleury. Check out our PFL odds series for our Jotko-Fleury prediction and pick.

Krzystof Jotko is 24-6 in his MMA career and will be making his PFL debut after coming over from the UFC with an 11-6 record. Jotko was a mainstay in the UFC’s Middleweight Division and went 5-2 in his last seven UFC fights. He’ll be making a move up to light heavyweight in this one as he looks to make a splash in a new promotion. Jotko stands 6’1″ with a 77-inch reach.

Will Fleury has a record of 11-3 and has gone 1-0 since joining the PFL last year. Before his debut, Fleury had a 4-2 record in Bellator and is coming into this fight off a unanimous decision win over Anthony Salamone. He’ll look to make it five wins in a row as he takes on a UFC seasoned fighter. Fleury stands 6’3″ and has a 77-inch reach.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 1 Odds: Krzysztof Jotko-Will Fleury Odds

Krzysztof Jotko: -370

Will Fleury: +260

How to Watch Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Krzysztof Jotko Will Win

Krzysztof Jotko had a sustainable UFC career behind his balanced striking and ability to grind out decision wins. He likes to dictate the pace of the fight with his striking by establishing his jab and circling away from with opponents with hooks over the top. He’s active with his calf kicks and will seek head kicks from time to time. Jotko is very good in the clinch and will land elbows and knees up the middle.

Jotko will win this fight if he is able to keep his output consistent. In his past UFC fights, there have been times where his output has wavered and cost him in the scorecards. He doesn’t have a ton of finishing power and will likely not be winning this one on the ground. Jotko’s most likely path to victory with be a balanced striking attack from distance as he outworks Fleury in the exchanges.

Why Will Fleury Will Win

Will Fleury has a solid, well-rounded game and will have a great camp behind him in SBG Ireland. He’ll be the slightly longer guy in this one and should use the reach to his advantage as he tries to get Jotko backing up. He’s steady as the fight opens up, often looking for opponents to make mistakes before darting in with strikes. He works behind a jab and is deceptively flexible, so don’t be surprised when he throws up leg kicks from awkward angles.

Fleury is very good at initiating grappling on the fence and getting opponents down with double-leg takedowns. He does a very good job of keep them down as well, so look for him to try and impose that game plan on a striker like Jotko. Fleury will be outmatched on the feet, so his path to victory could be working the takedown and grinding this one out behind his ground-and-pound.

Final Krzysztof Jotko-Will Fleury Prediction & Pick

Will Fleury is a solid fighter in this division, but he hasn’t seen much stiff competition in his short time. If Jotko can be equally as disciplined on the feet and with his takedown defense, he’ll be able to win this fight on points. He’s faced the much better competition in the UFC and will be fighting a less experienced fighter in Fleury. Look for Jotko to do all the necessary things in grabbing this debut win.

Final Krzysztof Jotko-Will Fleury Prediction & Pick: Krzysztof Jotko (-370)