PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero keeps it moving with the main card on ESPN+ with a fight in the welterweight division between Magomed Magomedkerimov and David Zawada. Magomedkerimov is coming off a big knockout win his last time out meanwhile, Zawada is coming off a knockout loss and will be needed an early finish to secure his spot in this year's PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Magomedkerimov-Zawada prediction and pick.

Magomed Magomedkerimov (31-6) is the former PFL tournament champion back in 2018 and a three-time tournament finalist. He is coming off a brutal knockout of Ben Egli in just 1:03 in the first round in his first appearance in this year's PFL regular season. Magomedkerimov will be looking to get another fast finish to secure the coveted top seed in this year's PFL playoffs.

David Zawada (18-8) is a former UFC welterweight and his PFL debut didn't go as planned as he was knocked out against Carlos Leal less than 3 minutes into the first round. His road to the playoffs doesn't get any easier when he takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov this Friday night at PFL 6.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 6 Odds: Magomed Magomedkerimov-David Zawada Odds

Magomed Magomedkerimov: -1600

David Zawada: +840

How to Watch Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. David Zawada

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Magomed Magomedkerimov Will Win

Magomed Magomedkerimov has been one of the premier welterweights in the PFL since its inception and this year is no different. He has the ability to beat his opponents anywhere the fight goes, whether it is in the striking on the feet or taking it to the mat and submitting his opponents there.

David Zawada definitely possesses some power on his side and sneaky submissions off of his back but it is nothing that Magomedkerimov hasn't already seen before against a much higher level of competition. As long as Magomedkerimov is on his A-game he should breeze through his competition en route to another PFL playoff birth.

Why David Zawada Will Win

David Zawada will have to be very opportunistic and just go for it in this fight. As we've seen in his fight with Carlos Leal, he possesses the power the change the landscape of a fight. He also has had some come-from-behind submissions off his back that even make him dangerous if this fight hits the mat.

Zawada will need to be the best version of himself when he takes on the former PFL tournament champion and finalist. He will need to take chances if he wants to become victorious in this fight and get the biggest win of his professional MMA career.

Final Magomed Magomedkerimov-David Zawada Prediction & Pick

Going against Magomed Magomedkerimov in this matchup just is asinine. We know this is a fight and anything can happen but Magomedkerimov is better than Zawada in every aspect of the fight game. He would literally need to slip on a banana peel to lose this matchup against Zawada. Ultimately, Zawada will be the aggressor early coming forward throwing heavy shots until Magomedkerimov counters him with a big right hand or head kick that eventually puts him away early.

Final Magomed Magomedkerimov-David Zawada Prediction & Pick: Magomed Magomedkerimov (-1600)