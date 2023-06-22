PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero keeps it moving with the main card on ESPN+ with a fight in the welterweight division between Magomed Umalatov and Nayib Lopez. Umalatov is coming off a big knockout win his last time out meanwhile, Lopez walked away with the unanimous decision victory but will need a finish to secure his playoff birth. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Umalatov-Lopez prediction and pick.

Magomed Umalatov (13-0) is an undefeated welterweight fighting out of Russia who has been absolutely wreaking havoc in the PFL ever since being signed by the promotion in 2021. He is now 4-0 in the PFL with three of four wins coming by knockout. Umalatov will be looking for his third straight knockout when he takes on Nayib Lopez this Friday.

Nayib Lopez (16-0) is also an undefeated fighter fighting out of Mexico and is the former Lux Fight League Middleweight Champion. He came into his PFL debut and won via unanimous decision over another promotional newcomer Shane Mitchell. This will be the hardest fight to date in his career as he takes on Magomed Umalatov this Friday at PFL 6.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 6 Odds: Magomed Umalatov-Nayib Lopez Odds

Magomed Umalatov: -1250

Nayib Lopez: +630

How to Watch Magomed Umalatov vs. Nayib Lopez

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Magomed Umalatov Will Win

Magomed Umalatov is one of the favorites to win this year's PFL tournament and he has shown why by absolutely searching last year's finalist Dilano Taylor in just 1:31 of the first round. Like a lot of the Russian athletes, Umalatov has a combat sambo background but his best work is done with his striking.

His opponent Lopez also does his best work on the feet as well which should give Umalatov a ton of opportunities to find his rhythm and timing to land one of his big devastating shots that could put Lopez away. Another big knockout win would secure one of the top seeds in this year's PFL tournament.

Why Nayib Lopez Will Win

Nayib Lopez showed up big in his PFL debut as he beat another PFL newcomer Shane Mitchell. He showcased his striking abilities in that fight and was able to get the job done in dominating fashion. He gets the toughest task of his 16-fight career when he takes on Magomed Umalatov.

He will need to be very defensively sound and use his size to his advantage to be able to stay on the outside of the power of Umalatov. As long as Lopez can avoid the big power shots of Umalatov, he certainly has the chance to score one of the big upsets of the night.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Nayib Lopez Prediction & Pick

It's quite hard to pick against Magomed Umalatov in any fight as he has just been a one-man wrecking machine and I expect more of the same here against Lopez. While Lopez is a good prospect this is just a very tough assignment for him in just his second fight with the promotion. Ultimately, this fight will have some fireworks early on until Umalatov lands something big and puts Lopez away in the first round.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Nayib Lopez Prediction & Pick: Magomed Umalatov (-1250)