PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero keeps it moving with the main card on ESPN+ in the main event with a fight in the lightweight division between Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Anthony Romero. Aubin-Mercier is coming off a dominant performance against fan favorite Shane Burgos meanwhile, Anthony Romero is making his long-awaited PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Aubin-Mercier-Romero prediction and pick.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (18-5) picked up right where he left off after winning the 2022 PFL season by absolutely dominating fan favorite and promotional newcomer Shane Burgos. He looked the best he has ever looked in his PFL career in that performance and he is looking to welcome Anthony Romero to the smart cage with yet another dominant performance on Friday night.

Anthony Romero (12-1) has been one of the top unsigned lightweight prospects for quite some time. Many thought he should have been signed after his performance on the Contender Series but it never happened. He has quietly amassed a 12-1 record and will be looking for the biggest win of his career and the biggest upset of the PFL season on Friday when he takes on Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 6 Odds: Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Anthony Romero Odds

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: -750

Anthony Romero: +640

How to Watch Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Olivier Aubin-Mercier Will Win

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is the reigning PFL Lightweight champion who is 1-0 in the 2023 PFL season. He is a well-rounded fighter with a strong grappling game and excellent striking skills. He has a record of 18-5 and has won seven straight dating back to 2021.

Aubin-Mercier is a heavy favorite to win the fight and rightfully so. He will come into this fight with a great gameplan and will be able to adjust to anything Romero throws at him early on in the fight. He is a very technical fighter who is known for his ability to control the pace of the fight. He has a high fight IQ and is always looking for opportunities to take his opponent down and submit them.

Why Anthony Romero Will Win

Anthony Romero is a rising star in the world of MMA. He has a record of 12-1 and is coming off a win in his last fight. Romero is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling game and excellent striking skills. He is a very aggressive fighter who is always looking to finish his opponents.

Romero plans to “shock the world” against Aubin-Mercier at PFL 6. He is a very confident fighter who believes he has what it takes to beat the champion. Romero is a very explosive fighter who can end the fight with one punch or one takedown. He will come into this fight with a lot of energy and will be looking to finish the fight early.

Final Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Anthony Romero Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be a battle between two very talented fighters. Aubin-Mercier is the more technical fighter who will be looking to control the pace of the fight and take Romero down. Romero is the more explosive fighter who will be looking to finish the fight early with his striking or wrestling skills.

Aubin-Mercier has the advantage in the grappling department and will be looking to take Romero down and submit him. Romero will need to keep the fight standing and use his striking skills to keep Aubin-Mercier at bay. If Romero can keep the fight standing, he has a chance to win the fight.

On the other hand, Aubin-Mercier will need to be careful not to get caught by Romero's explosive striking. Romero has the power to end the fight with one punch, and Aubin-Mercier will need to be aware of this at all times. Ultimately, Aubin-Mercier weathers that early storm of Romero and just uses his grappling prowess to wear on Romero to get the unanimous decision nod.