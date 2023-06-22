PFL 6: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero keeps it moving with the main card on ESPN+ with the co-main event with a fight in the welterweight division between Sadibou Sy and Shane Mitchell. Sy has been on a tear winning five straight fights meanwhile promotional newcomer Mitchell is coming off a loss in his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Sy-Mitchell prediction and pick.

Sadibou Sy (14-6-2) has been on the best run of his career since losing to Magomed Magomedkerimov back in August 2021. He has since won five straight and won the 2023 PFL welterweight tournament in the process. He kicked off this season with a bang as he knocked out promotional newcomer Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi in the second round. Sy will look to keep his momentum going against Shane Mitchell come Friday night.

Shane Mitchell (13-5) did not have the showing he hoped he would have had in his PFL debut as he got dominated by fellow newcomer Nayib Lopez. Mitchell had trouble with the striking acumen of Lopez in that fight which could cause some problems for a kickboxer of the caliber of Sadibou Sy. He will need to get a big finish this Friday against his toughest test to date if he wants to keep his PFL playoff hopes alive.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL 6 Odds: Sadibou Sy-Shane Mitchell Odds

Sadibou Sy: -1000

Shane Mitchell: +570

How to Watch Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Sadibou Sy Will Win

Sadibou Sy picked up right where he left off last season when he knocked out promotional newcomer Al-Silawi in the second round. He has looked every bit like the PFL champion he was last season coming into this new season. His large frame and exceptional kickboxing make him a tough matchup for anyone in the welterweight division.

In this particular matchup, Sy will just need to do what he does best and that is utilize his massive height and reach advantage to stay on the outside and pepper Mitchell with kicks until he is able to put him away with one big shot like he did Al-Silawi.

Why Shane Mitchell Will Win

Shane Mitchell has some uphill sledding in this matchup against Saidbou Sy being the much taller and longer fighter. That doesn't mean he can't get the job done of course. Mitchell brings an aggressive style of fighting that could potentially catch Sy off guard.

He also has the ability to mix his striking with his wrestling and ground game. Mitchelle will need to utilize all of his skill sets to keep Sy on his toes. If he is able to get Sy off his feet and on his back there is a good chance that he can score the colossal upset.

Final Sadibou Sy-Shane Mitchell Prediction & Pick

This should be a good fight for however long it lasts. Both fighters are ultra-aggressive on the feet and it could take one big strike from either of these two to get the job done. With that said, I believe Sadibou Sy is more equipped to win in that kind of fight because he can fight technically while Mitchell fights like the wild man trying to push the pace and being the aggressor. In the end, Mitchell comes out aggressive trying to get the early finish but Sy is the one who finishes him in the first round.

Final Sadibou Sy-Shane Mitchell Prediction & Pick: Sadibou Sy (-1000)