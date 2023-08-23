PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos kicks off the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between PFL's top-rated prospect Biaggio Ali Walsh and newcomer Ed Davis. Walsh has won four in a row coming into his sixth amateur fight meanwhile, Davis is coming off of a loss heading into his PFL amateur debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Walsh-Davis prediction and pick.

Biaggio Ali Walsh (Am 4-1) is one of the only amateur fighters that you will see fighting on a big promotion's main card. That is all due to the fact that he is the great Muhammad Ali's grandson. He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his late grandfather, the greatest boxer of all time Muhammad Ali when he goes to battle for his fourth consecutive win with the PFL this Wednesday night against Ed Davis.

Ed Davis (Am 2-1) on paper is looking like a sacrificial lamb when he steps into his PFL debut to take on the powerhouse that is Biaggio Ali Walsh. Davis is out to prove that he is nobodies stepping stone and that he truly belongs on the PFL roster and to be a part of their future plans in their lightweight division come Wednesday night.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Biaggio Ali Walsh-Ed Davis Odds

Biaggio Ali Walsh: -1100

Ed Davis: +801

Over 1.5 Rounds: +200

Under 1.5 Rounds: -260

How to Watch Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Biaggio Ali Walsh Will Win

Biaggio Ali Walsh has some big shoes to fill as most have a ton of high hopes for this lightweight prospect. He has looked the part since making his debut during the 2022 PFL Championships knocking out his opponent in just 45 seconds. He has exceptional speed and power in his punches that make him a dangerous fighter for anyone that stands across the cage from him.

We've seen him get taken down and out grappled in his amateur debut but it seems like he certainly has been growing fight by fight. It will almost be a necessity for his opposition to take this fight to the ground but that is much easier said than done when there is firepower coming his way. As long as Walsh can keep this fight on the feet it is essentially his fight to lose.

Why Ed Davis Will Win

Ed Davis is coming into his PFL debut with some uphill sledding as he has to take on their most prized prospect in Biaggio Ali Walsh. Davis fought most of his time on the New England regional scene when he fought for the New England Fights promotion for each of his first three amateur fights.

Davis is a striker by trade and is always looking to throw down against his competition as his two amateur wins have come by knockout or TKO. That may not be the best game plan coming in against a heavy-handed striker like Walsh so hopefully he comes looking to mix things up if he wants to get the win come Wednesday night.

Final Biaggio Ali Walsh-Ed Davis Prediction & Pick

It's not every day that an amateur fighter gets to fight for a major promotion on the main card and the sportsbooks are allowing you to wager on it but that's what we get here with Biaggio Ali Walsh. It's hard to gage how good Walsh is going to be once he turns pro because of all the softball matchups that the PFL is throwing his way. Granted it is better than just throwing him to the wolves early on in his career but not having to face any type of adversity is going to be a detriment when he's going to have to once the level of competition rises.

Ed Davis has a tough night ahead of him as he takes on by far the toughest competitor he has faced in his time as an MMA fighter when he has to take on Walsh. Davis normally will want to come in there and get the knockout but that seems like it would be a terrible idea in the grand scheme of things. He will need to get this fight to the mat as early as possible which is much easier than it sounds. Ultimately, Walsh will come out guns blazing looking to put his hands on Davis early meanwhile, Davis will attempt to keep his range as Walsh comes forward but he will get rocked in the early going of this contest and put away.