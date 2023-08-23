PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos for the main event! Collard is coming into his first PFL playoffs appearance off a knockout victory in his last fight against Stevie Ray meanwhile, Burgos is coming off a decision win as he makes his first PFL playoffs appearance. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Collard-Burgos prediction and pick.

Clay Collard (23-10) will be looking to finally get his chance at $1 Million as he comes into his first PFL playoffs appearance after being in the PFL for the last three years. He has yet to get over that hump and fight for the $1 Million grand prize but if he gets through UFC veteran Shane Burgos, he will be just one fight away from being that much richer.

Shane Burgos (16-4) is looking to make the most of his opportunity with his first appearance in the PFL playoffs when he takes on Clay Collard. He is just 1-1 in his time with his new promotion but still has the chance to get the biggest win of his career and to fight for the $1 Million prize at the end of the year this Wednesday night in New York City.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Clay Collard-Shane Burgos Odds

Clay Collard: -106

Shane Burgos: -114

Over 2.5 Rounds: -185

Under 2.5 Rounds: +155

How to Watch Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Clay Collard Will Win

Clay Collard is the slight underdog in this fight, but I believe he has the potential to pull off the upset. He is a very powerful striker with a knockout-to-submission ratio of 2-1. Collard is a more well-rounded fighter, but he is not as powerful as Burgos. In this fight, I think Collard being able to go punch for punch with Burgos as well as mix in the takedowns will be the deciding factor. He has the ability to knock Burgos out with one punch as well as control him on the mat as well.

Burgos will have to be careful not to get caught by Collard's power or taken down by being over-aggressive. If Burgos can stay out of the range of Collard and utilize his long-range attacks and counter Collard as he comes within he can get the win. However, if Collard is able to keep the pace and pressure on Burgos there is a chance he can break him the later the fight goes.

Why Shane Burgos Will Win

Shane Burgos is the slight betting favorite in this fight. He is a more experienced fighter against a higher level of competition fighting in the UFC for the majority of his professional career. He has won 10 wins inside the distance of his 16 professional fights, which are split evenly between knockouts and submissions. Collard is a former UFC fighter back in 2014-2015 but was released after just a 1-3 record. He has won his last two fights, but he has never fought at the level of Burgos during his time in the PFL.

In this fight, I think Burgos's striking will be the deciding factor. He is a more powerful and accurate striker than Collard. He also has a better variety of strikes, and he is more comfortable fighting at range. Collard is a good striker, but he is more of a brawler. He will need to get inside and close the distance to be successful, but I think Burgos will be able to keep him at bay with his striking.

Collard will have to rely on his wrestling to win this fight. He is a good wrestler, and he has a good chance of taking Burgos down. However, I think Burgos is too good of a wrestler to be taken down easily. He is also a good scrambler, and he is capable of getting back to his feet if he is taken down. I believe that Burgos will win this fight by decision. He will use his striking to control the fight and win rounds. Collard will have his moments, but I think Burgos will be too much for him.

Final Clay Collard-Shane Burgos Prediction & Pick

This is the fight that all PFL fans have been waiting for ever since Shane Burgos signed on with the promotion. Both of these fighters are all action every second they are in the PFL smart cage and neither will be looking to take a step backwards. Burgos seems to be more well-equipped to win a fight in the phone booth and when Collard decides to shoot which he will, Burgos will be able to fend off the takedown attempts. That is when Burgos will start to pull away towards the end of the fight for either a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.