PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene continues on the main card with a fight in the heavyweight division between Denis Goltsov and Jordan Heiderman. Goltsov has won four in a row coming into the PFL playoffs meanwhile, Heiderman is undefeated and is riding seven straight wins into his first appearance in the PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Goltsov-Heiderman prediction and pick.

Denis Goltsov (31-7) comes into this season of the PFL as one of the most experienced fighters on the roster and certainly the most experienced in the heavyweight division. Goltson will look to finally make the PFL championships for the first time since being a member of the PFL back in 2019 when he takes on the undefeated Jordan Heiderman.

Jordan Heiderman (7-0) is a former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter who lost to eventual runner-up Zac Pauga. Heiderman made the most of his opportunity by getting the first-round finish and a PFL playoff birth when he defeated Patrick Brady. He will be looking to get the biggest win of his career against his toughest opposition to date when he takes on Denis Goltsov this Friday in New York City.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Denis Goltsov-Jordan Heiderman Odds

Denis Goltsov: -550

Jordan Heiderman: +400

Over 1.5 Rounds: +155

Under 1.5 Rounds: -185

How to Watch Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Denis Goltsov Will Win

Denis Goltsov has been on a tear in the PFL, with a record of 9-2. He is coming off a dominant performance in PFL 5, where he secured a first-round knockout victory over his opponent in just 18 seconds. This momentum and confidence gained from recent success could play a significant role in Goltsov's performance against Heiderman.

Goltsov is known for his striking ability, with 17 of his 31 victories coming by way of knockout. He is by far the biggest and tallest opponent that Heiderman has had to deal with in his professional career. Goltsov stands in at 6'5″ with a 78″ reach and utilizes all of his long limbs to keep his opponents at bay which is something he will need to do to keep the standout wrestler from taking him down to the mat.

While Goltsov's striking is impressive, his ground game should not be overlooked. He has a background in Sambo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which gives him the ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponents. If the fight goes to the mat, Goltsov's grappling skills could prove to be the deciding factor.

Why Jordan Heiderman Will Win

Jordan Heiderman boasts an impressive undefeated record of 7-0. His perfect record showcases his ability to consistently perform at a high level and find success inside the cage. This undefeated streak brings a level of confidence and momentum that could prove crucial in the PFL playoffs.

At 26 years old, Heiderman is a young and dynamic heavyweight fighter. His youth brings with it a level of athleticism and agility that can be advantageous in the cage. Heiderman's ability to move quickly and explosively could pose challenges for Goltsov. Heiderman also possesses significant striking power, with five of his seven victories coming by way of knockout. His ability to deliver devastating strikes can quickly turn the tide of a fight. If Heiderman can land his powerful strikes on Goltsov, it could lead to a decisive finish as Goltsov has been finished by strikes before in his career.

Final Denis Goltsov-Jordan Heiderman Prediction & Pick

Denis Goltsov is a longtime member of the PFL roster that will be looking for his chance to make the PFL championship for the first time. His experience in the PFL smart cage goes a long way against someone with much lesser experience than someone like Heiderman. Heiderman has that wrestling background that could make this a hard and gritty fight for Goltsov regardless of how many fights that Goltsov has.

Goltsov will need to utilize his kickboxing to keep Heiderman at the end of his strikes and that front kick that he loves to go to along with his crisp jab will be his weapons of choice to keep Heiderman from just pressing forward. Meanwhile, Heiderman will be looking throw heavy hands to get within range and take Goltsov for a ride. Ultimately, Goltsov should be able to keep his range and stay out of the power shots of Heiderman and use that combat Sambo background to keep this fight on the feet and eventually give it to Heiderman and finish him.