PFL Playoffs: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo kicks off the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between undefeated Elvin Espinosa and Bellator veteran Keoni Diggs. Espinosa will be looking to make nine straight wins meanwhile, Diggs won his last fight for Bellator as he makes his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Espinoza-Diggs prediction and pick.

Elvin Espinosa (8-0) is an undefeated lightweight prospect fighting out of Florida that has already won three fights with the PFL. He won his showcase fights with the promotion in 2021 and 2022 and then won his shot on the PFL Challenger Series back in February. Now he will be looking to keep that momentum going and make it 4-0 in the PFL smart cage when he takes on former Bellator lightweight veteran Keoni Diggs

Keoni Diggs (10-2) spent half of his career with Bellator MMA before taking his talents to the PFL. He will be making his PFL debut coming off a win at Bellator 286 but hasn't fought since October 2010. Diggs will be looking to make a good first impression with his new promotion as he tried to take the ‘0' from Espinosa this Friday in San Antonio, Texas.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Elvin Espinoza-Keoni Diggs Odds

Elvin Espinoza: -164

Keoni Diggs: +128

How to Watch Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Elvin Espinoza Will Win

Espinoza has an undefeated record of 8-0 making him a top prospect in the PFL's lightweight division. He has won seven of his eight fights by finishing his opponents making him a dangerous opponent for Diggs to take in his first fight with the PFL. Four of those seven finishes have come by submission with his dominant grappling game. In his last fight, Espinoza won by rear-naked choke in the second round. While Diggs is certainly dangerous on the mat, he is going to stay off of his back and keep this fight standing if he wants to have success against the younger foe in Espinoza.

Espinoza is known for his aggressiveness in the cage, which could put Diggs on the defensive. If Espinoza can push the pace and force Diggs to fight on his terms, he could wear him down and potentially finish the fight. Espinoza is a versatile fighter who can adapt to different styles of fighting. He has won fights by submission, decision, and TKO, which shows that he can adjust his game plan depending on the situation which is very helpful against Diggs who is the most experienced fighter Espinoza has faced thus far.

Why Keoni Diggs Will Win

Diggs has a solid background in MMA and has competed in various promotions which included Bellator MMA before joining the PFL. He has a professional record of 10-2-0 with six of those 10 wins coming by way of submission. Diggs is known for his striking abilities, particularly his crisp boxing skills. He has showcased his striking prowess in previous fights, landing clean and powerful punches. He has shown the willingness to throw down with his opponents in the pocket and his toughness and durability have helped him drown his opponents as the fight progresses.

Diggs has demonstrated strong takedown defense in his fights, making it difficult for his opponents to take him down and control the fight on the ground. This could be crucial against Espinoza, who has a strong submission and ground-and-pound game. If Diggs can keep the fight standing, he can capitalize on his striking advantage.

Final Elvin Espinoza-Keoni Diggs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great fight and a real test to see what the PFL has with their top lightweight prospect. Espinoza has shown his all-around skillset with his time in the PFL and his ability to mix it up will help him mightily in this fight. Diggs has shown his age as of late, losing two of his last three fights showing that his cardio may not be what it has been in the past which will play a vital role in this fight. Espinoza will need to push a pace on Diggs and by doing that it will eventually break him as the fight moves on. Ultimately, Espinoza shows the step up in competition is not to be a problem for him as his relentless forward pressure and wrestling prove too much for the Bellator veteran and dominate him for the unanimous decision.