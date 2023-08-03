PFL Playoffs: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between undefeated Gabriel Alves Braga and Chris Wade for the first round of the featherweight PFL playoffs. Braga will be looking to make it 12 straight wins meanwhile, Wade won his last fight in the PFL smart cage. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Braga-Wade prediction and pick.

Gabriel Alves Braga (11-0) is an undefeated featherweight that has been running through his competition ever since stepping foot in the PFL smart cage on the PFL Challenger Series. Braga now gets to take on the toughest competitor of his career when he faced off against longtime PFL veteran Chris Wade.

Chris Wade (23-9) gets a chance at finally winning a PFL championship when he steps in on short notice after Movlid Khaybulaev had to withdraw due to injury. Wade unfortunately didn't make the playoffs because of a tiebreaker with Jesus Pinedo who's also competing on this card but he will be looking to make the most of his second chance in cashing that $1 Million check in this year's PFL playoffs.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Gabriel Alves Braga-Chris Wade Odds

Gabriel Alves Braga: -124

Chris Wade: -102

How to Watch Gabriel Alves Braga vs. Chris Wade

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Gabriel Alves Braga Will Win

Gabriel Braga came into his time in the PFL off the Challenger Series as an undefeated prospect and now took out one of the PFL's biggest signings in Marlon Moraes. He is now just one fight away from being in the PFL Championships in his very first season with the promotion. He gets his toughest competitor to date and the most experienced fighter in former PFL finalist Chris Wade.

Braga has done his best work by dictating the pace of a fight and pressuring his opponents while landing heavy calf kicks and strikes as he stalks forward. His pressure tends to break his opponents which lets him land heavy shots just like he did against Moraes which eventually sat him down and put him away. Wade may be super tough and durable but he is hittable and with the power that Braga possesses he surely can get the job and continue on his quest for his first PFL Championship.

Why Chris Wade Will Win

Wade brings a wealth of experience to the cage. He has competed in various promotions, including the UFC, and has faced tough opponents throughout his career. This experience will be valuable in a matchup against Braga, as Wade knows how to handle high-pressure situations and perform at his best.

Wade has showcased impressive striking accuracy in his fights, landing clean and precise strikes on his opponents. This could be a significant advantage against Braga, as accurate striking can lead to significant damage and potentially finish the fight. Wade is a versatile fighter who can adapt to different styles of fighting. He has won fights by knockout, submission, and decision, which shows that he can adjust his game plan depending on the situation. This versatility could make it difficult for Braga to prepare for the fight, as he won't know what to expect from Wade.

Final Gabriel Alves Braga-Chris Wade Prediction & Pick

Gabriel Alves Braga was a good addition to the PFL lightweight division during the offseason. He came in guns blazing just ripping through the competition and now is face to face with his toughest competitor to date when he takes on Chris Wade. Wade had a tough debuting fight for the 2023 season when he lost a unanimous decision to Bubba Jenkins but he was able to get a quick finish which set him up for a spot as an alternate for the playoffs and now he gets to fight for his spot in the Championship this week.

Chris Wade is very well-rounded as we've seen him land powerful shots on the feet like flying kicks and other various strikes that landed in knockouts but he has also dominated his opponents on the mat with his wrestling and submission game. That wrestling and grappling of Wade will be the difference maker in this fight. Wade being the larger fighter as he is a former PFL lightweight finalist will play massive dividends in this fight against the smaller Braga. Ultimately, things will be close on the feet until Wade gets his grappling going and he drowns him into submission midway through the second round.