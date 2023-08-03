PFL Playoffs: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo keeps it moving on the main card with a co-main event fight in the light heavyweight division between Josh Silveira and Ty Flores for the first round of the light heavyweight PFL playoffs. Silveira will be looking to make it three straight wins meanwhile, Flores won his last four fights. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Silveira-Flores prediction and pick.

Josh Silveira (11-1) the son of well-renowned American Top Team coach Conan Silveira has been making waves ever since signing with the PFL in 2022. He took his first loss in last year's PFL playoffs but has since won back-to-back fights finishing each opponent and will be looking to make it three in a row when he takes the durable Ty Flores for his spot into the PFL Championship.

Ty Flores (13-4) is a grinder by nature and that's what he's been able to do in each of his first two wins inside the PFL smart cage. He was able to do just outwork his opponents and his cardio helped him push through some adversity to win five out of his last six fights. He faces his stiffest competition during his time with the PFL when he takes on Josh Silveira as he attempts to make the PFL Championship in his first year with the promotion.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Josh Silveira-Ty Flores Odds

Josh Silveira: -550

Ty Flores: +350

How to Watch Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Josh Silveira Will Win

Silveira has expressed confidence in his ability to become the PFL light heavyweight champion after falling short in his bad in last year's PFL playoffs. He came into last year as PFL's dark horse in the light heavyweight champion but he fell to the experience of Omari Akhmedov in the PFL playoffs that learning experience made him into the wrecking machine we are seeing in this PFL season.

Silveira's background is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu thanks to his father who's a legend in BJJ Conan Silveira but he has shown that his striking is starting to catch up to his grappling. His striking will certainly be on display in this fight as he will want to keep this on the feet and at kicking range where he can pick apart Flores from distance. Flores is a grinder by nature and will look to takedown Silveira and keep him on his back, much like Akhmedov was able to do. Silveira will need to utilize his kicks to keep Flores at bay and then punish him when he attempts takedowns which could result in him finally getting his shot in the PFL Championship.

Why Ty Flores Will Win

Flores has demonstrated a strong takedown game that he employs in his fights, making it difficult for his opponents to take him control of the fight because he has the ability to just level change and take the fight into the mat. From there he just utilizes heavy pressure, ground-and-pound, and top control to win steady minutes against his opposition.

Fighting at Elevation Fight Team in Colorado with standout wrestlers like Curtis Blaydes certainly gets him ready for the grind when he steps into the PFL smart cage. Also, that training at elevation helps him push his cardio to the limit especially considering the heavy grappling pace he puts on against his opponents. That is going to be much needed against the very dangerous Josh Silveira come Friday night.

Final Josh Silveira-Ty Flores Prediction & Pick

Josh Silveira would be a star if he fought in the UFC. He fights out of the mega gym that is American Top Team and his father is a big staple in this sport. Instead of fighting in the UFC, he decided to take his chances at winning $1 Million by signing with the PFL and he is just two fights away from counting all of that money. He does get a tough assignment ahead of him but it is one I certainly believe he get past. While Flores brings a hard style of fighting to fight against, Silveira is well-equipped to out-battle him. Silveira is just too dangerous anywhere and he has the cardio to end Flores just like Dan Spohn was on the verge of doing in round three. Ultimately, there is a feeling-out process early until Flores tries to go for a takedown but Silveira catches him with a strike coming in or snatches a neck for a submission.