PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene continues on the main card with a fight in the women's featherweight division between former PFL champion Larissa Pacheco and Olena Kolesnyk. Pacheco has won eight in a row coming into the PFL playoffs meanwhile, Kolesnyk has won two straight come into her second PFL playoffs appearance. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Pacheco-Kolesnyk prediction and pick.

Larissa Pacheco (21-4) will be looking to repeat the same success she had last season this season as she attempts for yet another sweep and win that $1 Million grand prize in back-to-back seasons. She gets to square off with a familiar foe in Olena Kolesnyk who she has beaten twice by knockout before and will be looking to make it three straight knockout wins against Kolesnyk en route to her second-straight PFL championship appearance.

Olena Kolesnyk (9-5) has won both of her fights in the regular season of this year's PFL season. She now gets to take on the toughest competitor in the women's featherweight division Larissa Pacheco who's had her number in the past. Kolesnyk will look to cause a colossal upset this Friday night when she goes to battle against Pacheco for a spot in the PFL championship for a chance to win $1 Million.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Larissa Pacheco-Olena Kolesnyk Odds

Larissa Pacheco: -1400

Olena Kolesnyk: +800

Over 1.5 Rounds: +230

Under 1.5 Rounds: -290

How to Watch Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Larissa Pacheco Will Win

Larissa Pacheco boasts an impressive record of 21-4. Pacheco's recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, with first-round finishes against top contenders such as Zamzagul Fayzallanova, Genah Fabian, and Olena Kolesnyk herself as well as upsetting who people called the GOAT Kayla Harrison at last year's PFL championship. Her momentum and confidence gained from these victories could play a significant role in her performance against Kolesnyk.

Pacheco is known for her striking power and ability to finish fights. She has demonstrated her knockout prowess, as seen in her scorching KO victory over Kolesnyk in their previous encounter. Pacheco's ability to land devastating strikes and finish fights quickly could pose a significant challenge for Kolesnyk since she finished her both times they fought coming into their third fight against one another.

Pacheco holds a significant advantage over Kolesnyk, having previously defeated her with a scorching KO at PFL 6 2022. This victory not only gives Pacheco confidence but also provides her with valuable insights into Kolesnyk's fighting style and weaknesses. Pacheco can capitalize on her previous success and use it to her advantage in their upcoming rematch.

Why Olena Kolesnyk Will Win

Olena Kolesnyk has had the opportunity to study her previous fight against Larissa Pacheco, where she suffered a first-round knockout loss. With this experience, Kolesnyk and her team can develop a more effective game plan to counter Pacheco's strengths and exploit any weaknesses. The ability to adapt and make necessary adjustments could give Kolesnyk an advantage in their upcoming rematch.

Kolesnyk possesses excellent striking accuracy and technique, which she has showcased in her previous fights. Her ability to land precise strikes could pose a significant challenge for Pacheco. If Kolesnyk can effectively utilize her striking skills and maintain distance, she could neutralize Pacheco's offense and control the fight.

Despite her previous loss to Pacheco, Kolesnyk has displayed mental resilience throughout her career. This mental toughness allows her to bounce back from setbacks and perform at her best. Kolesnyk's ability to stay composed and focused under pressure could be a determining factor in her success against Pacheco.

Final Larissa Pacheco-Olena Kolesnyk Prediction & Pick

Larissa Pacheco the 2022 PFL Women's Featherweight Champion is looking to repeat as back-to-back champion as she gets to take on a familiar foe in Olena Kolesnyk who she has knocked out not once but twice in the past. This doesn't necessarily mean that this will be a cakewalk for the former PFL champion as Kolesnyk will be sure to make this a tough fight for Pacheco.

Kolesnyk is well-rounded with both knockouts and submissions on her record and will certainly need to mix things and possibly get Pacheco to the ground if she finally wants to get the win against Pacheco. Ultimately, this fight should be very reminiscent of the last two encounters these two had with one another as Pacheco puts the heavy pressure on Kolesnyk eventually getting her out of there by knockout in the first round.