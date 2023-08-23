PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between former PFL Champion Magomed Magomedkerimov and short notice replacement of Magomed Umalatov, Solomon Renfro. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Walsh-Davis prediction and pick.

Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) is the former PFL welterweight champion that would be looking to make it to yet another PFL Championship when he take son short notice replacement Solomon Renfro who took the place of Magomed Umalatov who had to withdraw from the contest for some undisclosed reasons this Wednesday night.

Solomon Renfro (11-3) is set for the biggest fight of his career on Wednesday night when he takes on Magomed Magomedkerimov. He has spent most of his time on the regional scene as one of the top welterweight prospects and now he is set out to prove just that when he looks to make his first-ever PFL Championship in just his first year with the promotion.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Magomed Magomedkerimov-Solomon Renfro Odds

Magomed Magomedkerimov: -750

Solomon Renfro: +525

Over 2.5 Rounds: +160

Under 2.5 Rounds: -200

How to Watch Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Magomed Magomedkerimov Will Win

Magomed Magomedkerimov has a wealth of experience in the MMA world, with a record of 31-6. He has been fighting professionally since 2012 and has faced some of the toughest opponents in the sport. This experience gives him an edge over Renfro, who has a record of 8-3 and has only been fighting professionally since 2018.

Magomedkerimov is known for his well-rounded skillset, with strong striking and grappling abilities. He has a high level of technical proficiency and is able to adapt his style to suit his opponent. Renfro, on the other hand, is primarily a striker and has less experience with grappling. If Magomedkerimov wants to make this an easy fight he can just to take Renfro to the mat and dominate him there en route to yet another PFL Championship appearance.

Why Solomon Renfro Will Win

Solomon Renfro has been on a hot streak lately, winning his last three fights with his last two wins coming by knockout. This suggests that he is in good form and has momentum on his side heading into this matchup.

Renfro is primarily a striker and has a strong striking game with four of his 11 wins coming by knockout with four out of his last five wins coming by knockout. If he is able to keep the fight standing and avoid Magomedkerimov's grappling, he could do some serious damage with his strikes. Renfro has the power to end anyone he fights with just one shot, if he his able to keep his distance on the feet and defend the takedowns against Magomedkerimov his chances of landing that kill shot increase dramatically.

Final Magomed Magomedkerimov-Solomon Renfro Prediction & Pick

Magomed Magomedkerimov is certainly the favorite to win the entire welterweight tournament coming into this week's playoff matchups. He has been a force ever since stepping foot inside the PFL smart cage since its inception. Magomedkerimov is as well-rounded as they come with the striking game to even outstrike some of the more powerful strikes like Solomon Renfro but has the ground game to really dominate a fight, that is where he does some of his best work.

Renfro has his work cut out for him when he takes on Magomedkerimov this Wednesday night. While is one of the more dangerous fighters in the tournament, he seems to be a bit outmatched here in all facets of the fight. Renfro certainly has a punchers just much like Ray Cooper did when he beat Magomedkerimov in the PFL Championships in 2021, so there is always a chance for Renfro to get the win in this matchup.

He will need to do the best that he can to keep this fight standing at range while being the aggressor and pushing forward or he will be fighting Magomedkerimov's fight and will be at the end of his strikes always out of range. It is up to Renfro to not backdown, be the aggressor, and put it on Magomedkerimov to get the job. Magomedkerimov on the other hand, will need to keep Renfro honest by mixing things up and not letting him get comfortable in there. Unfortunately, this fight will be too much for Renfro as Magomedkerimov can beat him everywhere this fight goes and he ultimately takes Renfro and gets the submission.