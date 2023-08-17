PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene continues on the main card with a fight in the women's featherweight division between Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock. Mokhnatkina has won four in a row coming into her PFL playoffs debut meanwhile, Leibrock is coming off a knockout loss to the former PFL women's featherweight champion Lariss Pacheco. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Mokhnatkina-Leibrock prediction and pick.

Marina Mokhnatkina (7-2) is looking to make the women's featherweight championship as she takes on Amber Leibrock on Friday night in New York City. Mokhnatkina got the biggest win of her PFL in her last time out against top prospect Evelyn Martins and she will be hoping that momentum carries over as she fights for a chance at a $1 Million.

Amber Leibrock (7-5) came into her PFL debut riding a three-fight winning streak and she is now 1-1 with the promotion as she looks to make the PFL championship in the first year of being with the promotion. She takes on judoka black belt Marina Mokhnatkina in the toughest matchup of her career on her quest to become $1 Million richer.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Marina Mokhnatkina-Amber Leibrock Odds

Marina Mokhnatkina: -450

Amber Leibrock: +350

Over 2.5 Rounds: +175

Under 2.5 Rounds: -215

How to Watch Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Marina Mokhnatkina Will Win

Marina Mokhnatkina boasts an impressive record of 10-3. She has been on a four-fight win streak and six out of her last seven fights, showcasing her dominance in the cage. Mokhnatkina's recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, with two of her last four wins coming by submission.

Mokhnatkina has a background in Sambo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which gives her the ability to take the fight to the ground and control her opponents. If the fight goes to the mat, Mokhnatkina's submission skills could prove to be the deciding factor. Mokhnatkina also possesses excellent striking accuracy and technique, which she has showcased in her previous fights. Her ability to land precise strikes could pose a significant challenge for Leibrock. If Mokhnatkina can effectively utilize her striking skills and maintain distance while mixing in the grappling she could neutralize Leibrock's offense and control the fight from start to finish and get her first appearance in the PFL championship.

Why Amber Leibrock Will Win

Amber Leibrock has overcome significant adversity in her life, including battling addiction. This mental toughness and resilience has translated into her performance inside the cage, where Leibrock has shown the ability to overcome setbacks and perform at her best. Her ability to stay composed and focused under pressure could be a determining factor in her success against Mokhnatkina.

Leibrock possesses significant striking power, with five of her seven victories coming by way of knockout. Her ability to deliver devastating strikes can quickly turn the tide of a fight which is something that she will need against a relentless grappler like Mokhnatkina. It's up to Leibrock to really hurt Mohknatkina as she becomes to aggressive and if she is able to do that she could quite possibly cause the upset and get to her first PFL championship for a shot at $1 Million.

Final Marina Mokhnatkina-Amber Leibrock Prediction & Pick

Marina Mokhnatkina has really shown in her time with the PFL with a 4-1 record. Her lone loss in the PFL smart cage is against none other than Kayla Harrison who she survived 15 minutes against which is a feat in itself. She is a high-level judoka and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter which will make it hard for someone like Amber Leibrock to just let her hands go. Leibrock definitely has the power and the striking to make this a long night for Mokhnatkina if she can't get this fight to the mat. It will be up to Leibrock to utilize her movement and stay on the outside to pick Mokhnatkina apart at range.

With that said, Mokhanatkina has faced some of the best there is in the women's featherweight division and has seen everything that Amber Leibrock is going to throw at her. Ultimately, things will get dicey for a bit on the feet as Leibrock will look to be the aggressor throwing some heavy hands but Mokhnatkina will eventually get her timing down on the feet get into the clinch, and take her down where she will dominate Leibrock on the mat and eventually get the finish and finally get her shot in the PFL championship to fight for a life-changing $1 Million grand prize.