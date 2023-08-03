PFL Playoffs: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo keeps it moving on the main card with a fight in the light heavyweight division between Marthin Hamlet and Impa Kasanganay for the first round of the light heavyweight PFL playoffs. Hamlet will be looking to make it four straight wins meanwhile, Kassaganay won his last four fights. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Hamlet-Kasanganay prediction and pick.

Marthin Hamlet (12-4) hopes that he can finally reach the finals in this year's PFL playoffs after not making it in each of his first two seasons. He has now won three straight in the PFL smart cage and looks like a brand new fighter just dominating his opponents. That newfound confidence in his game is going to be needed against the powerhouse that is Impa Kasanganay.

Impa Kasanganay (13-3) the once UFC standout and now PFL standout has been wreaking havoc since stepping foot inside the PFL smart cage. He has now won four out of his five fights since being released by the UFC with three of those four wins coming with the PFL. He hopes to get the biggest win of his PFL career when he takes on PFL veteran Marthin Hamlet.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Marthin Hamlet-Impa Kasanganay Odds

Marthin Hamlet: N/A

Impa Kassanganay: -260

How to Watch Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Marthin Hamlet Will Win

Hamlet boasts a professional record of 12-4, with three TKO/KO wins and four submissions. This indicates that he has the ability to finish fights in different ways, whether it be through striking or grappling. His current three-fight winning streak also showcases his momentum and confidence heading into this matchup.

Hamlet is a well-rounded fighter with a diverse skill set. He has shown proficiency in both striking and grappling, making him a versatile threat in the cage. With his ability to adapt to different styles, Hamlet can adjust his game plan based on the strengths and weaknesses of his opponent.

Hamlet will have a size advantage on Kasanganay being the naturally larger fighter. Hamlet is known for his striking power, with six of his 13 wins coming by way of knockout higher play right into his hands with the kind of wrestling and grappling that Hamlet brings to the table. If he can impose his will on the smaller Kasanganay he can cause an upset in this matchup.

Why Impa Kasanganay Will Win

Kasanganay is known for his striking power. He has the ability to end fights with a single punch, which could be a significant advantage against Hamlet as he is hittable as the fight progresses as we saw in his fight against Josh Silveira in the 2022 PFL playoffs. Kasanganay is coming off four straight wins and three straight in his brand new weight class of light heavyweight, which gives him momentum heading into this matchup.

Kasanganay has competed in the UFC, which is one of the highest levels of competition in MMA. This experience will be valuable in a matchup against Hamlet, as Kasanganay has already faced tough opponents and knows what it takes to win at a high level. Kasanganay has demonstrated strong takedown defense in his fights, making it difficult for his opponents to take him down and control the fight on the ground. This could be crucial against Hamlet, who has a strong grappling game. If Kasanganay can keep the fight standing, he can capitalize on his striking advantage.

Final Marthin Hamlet-Impa Kasanganay Prediction & Pick

Impa Kasanganay is a former UFC welterweight fighter and once he was released from the promotion he went to not move up just one weight class but two weight classes. While he does look like he filled in just fine, this is by far the biggest opponent he has faced in his newfound weight class, and seeing that Hamlet is a fighter that utilizes his size a lot with his relentless grappling it could play a major factor in this fight. Kasanganay has certainly shown good takedown defense in previous fights but none of them have the accolades that Hamlet possesses If Hamlet is able to utilize his wrestling and grappling to control and inflict some ground-and-pound on Kasanganay without getting blasted on the feet in the process he should score the big upset and finally reach the PFL Championships for the first time in his three year stint with the PFL.