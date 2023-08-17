PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene kicks off the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between PFL newcomers Nathan Kelly and Damion Nelson. Kelly has won seven in a row coming into his debut meanwhile, Nelson has lost two straight. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kelly-Nelson prediction and pick.

Nathan Kelly (7-2) is a featherweight prospect that has already two wins in the PFL smart cage as he made his first appearance as a showcase in last year's PFL playoffs and then won a spot on the PFL with a win on this year's PFL Challenger Series. Kelly will be looking to make a big impression before the season's end to get his chance to fight in the PFL $1 Million tournament in 2024 as he takes on Damion Nelson.

Damion Nelson (4-3) is coming off of back-to-back losses as he comes into the biggest fight of his career on the biggest stage. He has the opportunity at getting the biggest win of his career and a chance at being in next season's PFL tournament when he takes on Nathan Kelly this Friday night in New York City.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Nathan Kelly-Damion Nelson Odds

Nathan Kelly: -300

Damion Nelson: +250

Over 2.5 Rounds: +155

Under 2.5 Rounds: -185

How to Watch Nathan Kelly vs. Damion Nelson

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Nathan Kelly Will Win

Nathan Kelly possesses excellent striking accuracy and technique, which he has showcased in his previous fights, especially during his seven-fight winning streak. His ability to land precise strikes could pose a significant challenge for Nelson. If Kelly can effectively utilize his striking skills and maintain distance, he could neutralize Nelson's offense and control the fight.

While Kelly's striking is impressive, his ground game and submission skills should not be overlooked. He has a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which gives him the ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponents. If the fight goes to the mat, Kelly's submission skills could prove to be the deciding factor.

Nathan Kelly is widely regarded as a top prospect in the PFL featherweight division. His impressive record, recent performances, and dominant victories have solidified his position to be someone to watch in the next season of the PFL road to the championship. Kelly has fought well on the regional circuit coming into his signing with the PFL having that experience against high-level competition outside of the smart cage should serve him well against a well-trained Damion Nelson.

Why Damion Nelson Will Win

On paper, Damion Nelson isn't a big threat to most but he trains out of LAW MMA which is a great gym to train out of with training partners like Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Al Iaquinta just to name a few. He is a tough out for anyone even someone as experienced as Nathan Kelly as he has only been finished in one of his three losses.

Nelson has a well-rounded skillset that he can win this fight on the feet or on the mat which makes him a tough opponent for Kelly. Also, this fight will be in Nelson's backyard in front of his home crowd meanwhile, Kelly will be traveling from Ireland to make this fight. Having this fight in front of Nelson's friends and family will give him extra motivation to go out there and get the biggest win of his professional MMA career.

Final Nathan Kelly-Damion Nelson Prediction & Pick

Nathan Kelly is one of the top prospects coming into this showcase fight against Damion Nelson. This will be the third fight in the PFL after winning a contract on this year's PFL Challenger Series. He has shown a very well-rounded skillset that will make this a tough fight for even the most experienced of fighters making this a big step up for Nelson. What Nelson has going for him is that he is extremely tough, durable, and long for the division and he also trains out of a well-respected camp getting in rounds with high-level MMA fighters. This is certainly not going to be an easy win if Kelly wants to get his hand raised in this fight. Ultimately, Kelly will do what he does best and that is to mix things up on the feet as well as his takedowns, and once he gets it to the mat that is where Kelly will be able to show off and get the eventual finish inside two rounds.