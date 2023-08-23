PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division with a fight between former PFL 2022 Champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and former PFL newcomer Bruno Miranda. Aubin-Mercier is coming off eight straight wins meanwhile, Miranda has won seven straight coming into his first-ever PFL playoff appearance. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Aubin-Mercier-Miranda prediction and pick.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) is looking for back-to-back trips to the PFL Championships when he comes into this matchup against Bruno Miranda. Aubin-Mercier has been showing that he is just leaps and bounds better than the opposition and he is looking to make a statement this Wednesday night as he attempts to win $1 Million two years running.

Bruno Miranda (16-3) has been a surprise with his short stint with the PFL. He is a powerful striker that really has been put a hurting on his opposition and will certainly be the best striker that Aubin-Mercier has faced so far with his time with the promotion. Miranda is on the verge of fighting for $1 Million and all he has to do is just get past his toughest competition to date in Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Bruno Miranda Odds

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: -430

Bruno Miranda: +330

Over 2.5 Rounds: -173

Under 2.5 Rounds: +143

How to Watch Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Olivier Aubin-Mercier Will Win

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is the betting favorite in this fight. He is the defending lightweight champion and the more experienced fighter. He has a well-rounded game with a strong wrestling background and a good striking arsenal. Miranda is a knockout artist with a powerful left hook, but he is not as well-rounded as Aubin-Mercier.

In this fight, I think Aubin-Mercier's wrestling will be the key to victory. He will need to be able to take Miranda down and control him on the ground. If he can do that, he will be able to win the fight by decision or submission. Miranda will have to be careful not to get caught by Aubin-Mercier's takedowns. He will also need to be wary of Aubin-Mercier's striking. If Miranda can keep the fight standing, he will have a good chance of winning by knockout.

I think Aubin-Mercier is the clear favorite in this fight. He has the skills, the experience, and the motivation to win. I expect him to win by utilizing his kicks to keep out of the power of Miranda and then use his grappling to stifle any offense that Miranda will try to throw his way to just outwork him to a unanimous decision win.

Why Bruno Miranda Will Win

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is the heavy favorite to win his PFL playoff semifinal against Bruno Miranda, but I believe Miranda has the potential to pull off the upset. Aubin-Mercier is a well-rounded fighter with a strong wrestling background. He is also a good striker, but he is not as explosive or powerful as Miranda. Miranda is a knockout artist with a devastating left hook. He is also a good defensive wrestler to keep the fight on the feet where he has a clear power advantage.

In this fight, I think Miranda's power will be the deciding factor. He has the ability to knock Aubin-Mercier out with one punch, and I think he will be able to land that punch if he is patient and waits for his opportunity. Aubin-Mercier will have to be careful not to get caught by Miranda's power. If Aubin-Mercier can take Miranda down and control him on the ground, he will likely win the fight. However, if Miranda is able to keep the fight standing, I think he has a good chance of knocking Aubin-Mercier out and causing a monumental upset.

Final Olivier Aubin-Mercier-Bruno Miranda Prediction & Pick

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is just the complete package and he has shown that during his time in the PFL dating back to his debut last year. He then proceeded to run through the competition to win the 2022 PFL Championship and $1 Million in his first season with the PFL. He has now won eight in a row and is taking on 2023 PFL newcomer Bruno Miranda who has been killing it during his short time with the promotion. He is a powerful kickboxer that has nine wins by knockout which is certainly his avenue to victory in this matchup. Ultimately, Aubin-Mercier will be too much for Miranda as he will be able to stay out of the power of Miranda and be able to use his grappling to ground him for a dominant decision victory to yet another PFL Championship.