PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene for the main event! Ferreira is coming into his second PFL playoffs appearance off a knockout victory in his last fight meanwhile, Greene is coming off a decision loss as he makes his first PFL playoffs appearance. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Ferreira-Greene prediction and pick.

Renan Ferreira (10-3) will be looking to finally get his chance at $1 Million as he comes into his second PFL playoffs appearance. He has yet to get over that hump and fight for the $1 Million grand prize but if he gets through UFC veteran Maurice Greene, he will be just one fight away from being that much richer.

Maurice Greene (12-1) is looking to make the most of his opportunity with his first appearance in the PFL playoffs when he takes on Renan Ferreira. He is just 1-2 in his time with his new promotion but still has the chance to get the biggest win of his career and to fight for the $1 Million prize at the end of the year this Friday night in New York City.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Renan Ferreira-Maurice Greene Odds

Renan Ferreira: -525

Maurice Greene: +385

Over 1.5 Rounds: +140

Under 1.5 Rounds: -170

How to Watch Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Renan Ferreira Will Win

Renan Ferreira joined the PFL in 2021 and has since amassed a record of 4-1 with three no-contests. His experience in the promotion gives him an advantage in terms of familiarity with the PFL format and the level of competition. Ferreira's ability to adapt to the PFL's unique tournament structure could prove crucial in this matchup. Ferreira's recent performances have been nothing short of impressive. Although he fought Rizvan Kuniev to a no-contest in April, he bounced back with a big victory in his last outing.

One of Ferreira's greatest strengths is his striking power. Standing at 6'7″ and weighing in at 265 pounds, he possesses the ability to deliver devastating blows that can end a fight in an instant. His striking arsenal, combined with his versatility in mixing up his attacks, makes him a formidable opponent for Greene. While Ferreira's striking is impressive, his ground game and submission skills should not be overlooked. With a background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Ferreira has the ability to take the fight to the ground and control his opponents. If the fight goes to the mat, Ferreira's submission skills could prove to be the deciding factor and Greene has shown to have a lackluster ground game in the past.

Why Maurice Greene Will Win

Maurice Greene is known for his striking ability, but six of his 11 wins are by submission. He is more of an opportunistic grappler that takes advantage of his opponent's mistakes than he is a dominant force on the mat. He will be one of the tallest competitors that Ferreira has had to deal with in his career as Green stands in at 6'7″ with an 82″ reach.

Ferreira is a dangerous fighter in his own right, but he has a few weaknesses that Greene can exploit. Ferreira is not the most durable fighter, and he's been knocked out four times in his career. He's also not the most well-rounded fighter, and he relies heavily on his grappling to win his fights. Greene will need to bring the aggression to Ferreira and possibly wear him out to get the finish and a spot in the PFL championships.

Final Renan Ferreira-Maurice Greene Prediction & Pick

Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene are battling it out for their spot in the PFL championships for a chance at $1 Million. Ferreira will be hoping this season is his year to get it done as he came up short in last season's playoffs. He gets to take on UFC veteran Maurice Green he hasn't shown much since being with the PFL. He only has a 1-2 record with most of his losses coming by decision. This is a severely tough matchup for Greene who will be outmatched in size, strength, and power as well as Ferreira is just a bit better everywhere.

Ultimately, Ferreira will start throwing heavy hands early and often against Greene who is prone to getting hit with big shots and if that doesn't work for him he can take Greene down and utilize his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt to get the finish. There are more ways for Ferreira to get the win and the finish and he gets it done inside two rounds and gets to his first PFL championship.