PFL World Championship continues on the main card for the Heavyweight Championship between Denis Goltsov-Renan Ferreira Check out our UFC odds series for our Goltsov-Ferreira prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues on the main card with a fight for the PFL Heavyweight Championship between Denis Goltsov and Renan Ferreira. Goltsov will be making his first PFL Championship appearance after having to pull out of last year's PFL playoffs due to visa issues and he will be looking to make up lost time as he searches for his first PFL title and $1 Million dollars.

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira has finally got his chance to fight in the PFL World Championship after knocking out each of his last two opponents in the first round which secured his spot in the finale at a chance to win the PFL Heavyweight Championship and $1 Million dollars. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Goltsov-Ferreira prediction and pick.

Denis Goltsov (32-7) is one of the most experienced fighters coming into this year's PFL World Championship with 39 professional fights and a 10-2 record inside the PFL SmartCage with his only two losses coming against the 2019 and 2021 PFL tournament winners. Goltsov will look to become $1 Million dollars richer and capture his first PFL world title when he takes on Renan Ferreira on Friday night.

Renan Ferreira (11-3) had his loss at the beginning of the PFL season against Rizvan Kuniev overturned after a failed drug test banned him from the 2023 PFL season. After that fight, Ferreira has won each of his next two fights in devastating fashion knocking them both out in the first round. He now takes on his stiffest competition to date when he attempts to win his first world against Denis Goltsov this Friday night.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira Odds

Denis Goltsov: -265

Renan Ferreira: +215

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -190

How to Watch Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Why Denis Goltsov Will Win

Denis Goltsov has looked poised to win the PFL Championship each and every year he's been a part of the PFL tournament but he's come short each and every time. Now, he finally gets the opportunity to fight for the title and a life-changing amount of money come Friday night.

He comes into this matchup taking on a powerhouse that is Renan Ferreira who's a specimen at 6'6″ with an 85″ reach and the power to knock out anyone in the heavyweight division and the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt to submit everyone as well. He is a dangerous fighter for Goltsov but one that he should be able to get by if he just fights his fight. Goltsov has exceptional striking and is a combat sambo champion making him no slouch on the mat as well. If he can fight his fight and not get caught on the feet he can finally get the championship win he's been longing for.

Why Renan Ferreira Will Win

Renan Ferreira has been wreaking havoc since stepping foot inside the PFL SmartCage. In his five wins, four of them have come by knockout and that power will need to come in handy against someone as technical as Goltsov on the feet. Also, Ferreira possesses the submission grappling that if Goltsov were to take it to the mat he wouldn't be safe there either.

It's up to Ferreira to really put it all together in the biggest fight of his career on Friday night. He is going to need to get past the kicks of Goltsov to land his heavy hands and if he is able to get Goltsov and land in top control he can certainly finish the fight there as well. With Ferreira having more than one way to get the job done as long as he can put it together he can pull off the upset and get his first PFL Championship.

Final Denis Goltsov-Renan Ferreira Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute banger for however long it lasts. Each of these two are going to be coming out looking for the finish early in this fight which should make for a quick night at the office. Ultimately, Ferreira has the power to really put a dent in Goltsov's chin much like Ali Isaev did in 2019 but it's more likely that Goltsov utilizes his range well to keep Ferreira at the end of his strikes catching him with something as he comes in putting him away inside round one either by knockout or submission to claim the PFL Heavyweight Champion and his $1 Million dollars.

Final Denis Goltsov-Renan Ferreira Prediction & Pick: Denis Goltsov (-265); Under 1.5 rounds (-190)