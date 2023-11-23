PFL World Championship continues on the prelims for the PFL Featherweight Championship fight between Gabriel Braga-Jesus Pinedo. Check out our UFC odds series for our Braga-Pinedo prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues with a fight on the prelims for the PFL Featherweight Championship with a fight between Gabriel Braga and Jesus Pinedo which is a rematch of their season opener. The undefeated Braga is coming off his third straight win in the PFL with a split-decision victory against former PFL finalist Chris Wade.

Meanwhile, Pinedo is coming off back-to-back knockout victories against the former champion Brendan Loughnane, and former finalist Bubba Jenkins as he makes his first appearance fighting in the PFL World Championship after a familiar foe. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Braga-Pinedo prediction and pick.

Gabriel Braga (12-0) came out of nowhere surprising the PFL brass and the fans winning all three of his fights in the PFL SmartCage defeating fellow finalist Jesus Pinedo, knocking out Marlon Moraes, and defeating Chris Wade to get to the biggest fight of his MMA career when he rematches Pinedo in a chance to become the next lightweight champion and $1 Million richer.

Jesus Pinedo (22-6-1) had a murderous row of competitors during his first full season with the PFL. He already faced off against fellow finalist Gabriel Braga but also had to go through the 2022 champion and finalist to get his shot in the PFL World Championship. He hopes that his momentum will help him avenge his early season loss and capture his first PFL world title and a million dollars this Friday night.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo Odds

Gabriel Braga: -110

Jesus Pinedo: -110

Over 3.5 rounds: -150

Under 3.5 rounds: +120

How to Watch Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Why Gabriel Braga Will Win

Gabriel Braga surprised everyone coming into the PFL. He was an undefeated prospect who wasn't a household name but that quickly changed when he knocked out former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes. Braga was able to amass a 3-0 record inside the PFL SmartCage en route to his first-ever PFL World Championship.

Braga does a great job managing his distance on the feet and always pressing the action. He makes his opponent always fight on their back foot, never allowing them to dictate where the fight takes place. Braga was able to do the same to Pinedo in their first encounter earlier this PFL season and if he can do more of the same we can expect the same outcome come Friday night.

Why Jesus Pinedo Will Win

Many believed Jesus Pinedo's PFL career would be short-lived when he lost his PFL debut and then was pitted against the former 2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane. He was able to defy the odds and cash in as a big underdog in back-to-back fights in devastating fashion on his way to his first PFL World Championship.

Pinedo is tall and long for the division and will sport a height and reach advantage which is why he has done a good job at keeping his opponents at the end of his strikes much like he did against Loughnane and Jenkins. He will however need to do a better job at controlling the center of the SmartCage in his rematch against Braga and bring the fight to him, if he is able to do just that he could be $1 million richer by the end of the fight.

Final Gabriel Braga-Jesus Pinedo Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic fight for the PFL Featherweight World Championship between up-and-coming fighters looking to become household names and after this fight, both will be well-known throughout the combat sports community. Expect these two to meet head-on in the center of the PFL SmartCage as they throw down a chance to win that coveted PFL World Championship and a million dollars in their bank accounts.

Pinedo right now is the fighter that has by far the most momentum going into their title fight. It's not only because he has back-to-back knockouts but it's because of who he knocked out. Being able to dispatch the two favorites to head to the finale in just a three-month span is an incredible feat and it's looking like he will get redemption come this Friday night.

Ultimately, Braga will do what he does best and that is pushing the envelope and pressing forward throwing heavy calf kicks and hooks looking to land a game-changing blow but it will be Pinedo who does the best work from the outside utilizing his long-range attacks to keep him out of harm's way and just outstriking Braga for the majority of the fight and either ending him late or getting the decision nod to become the next PFL Featherweight Champion.

Final Gabriel Braga-Jesus Pinedo Prediction & Pick: Jesus Pinedo (-110), Over 3.5 Rounds (-150)