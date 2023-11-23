PFL World Championship continues on the main card for the Welterweight Championship between Sadibou Sy-Magomed Magomedkerimov Check out our UFC odds series for our Sy-Magomedkerimov prediction.

PFL World Championship: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard continues on the main card with a fight for the PFL Welterweight Championship between 2022's champion Sadibou Sy and familiar foe Magomed Magomedkerimov. Sy has continued his winning ways rattling off six straight victories across two PFL seasons and he's looking to cap this season with his second consecutive PFL Championship and another $1 Million check.

Meanwhile, Magomedkerimov has quietly put on an impressive run himself winning five straight fights across the last two PFL seasons, and is poised to win his second PFL Championship this Friday night. Therefore, check out our PFL odds series for our Sy-Magomedkerimov prediction and pick.

Saidbou Sy (16-6-2) looked like he was poised to make it back to another PFL championship appearance throughout his performances this season of the PFL. He had a close encounter against Carlos Leal in his last fight but he ultimately got the win via split decision and his second trip to the PFL World Championship for a shot at another $1 Million.

Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) had to withdraw from his PFL World Championship bout against Sadibou Sy last season due to injury. Now, he gets to seek his revenge and get the PFL Championship he believes he deserved in 2022 as well as that $1 Million he lost out on when he takes on Sadibou Sy this Friday night.

Here are the PFL odds, courtesy of DraftKings

PFL World Championship Odds: Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov Odds

Sadibou Sy: +154

Magomed Magomedkerimov: -185

Over 4.5 rounds: -175

Under 4.5 rounds: +135

How to Watch Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Sadibou Sy Will Win

Sadibou Sy is looking to make it back-to-back championships when he comes into Friday night's finale in the nation's capital Washington D.C. He has done some great work this season winning all three of his fights in the PFL SmartCage finishing two of those opponents by vicious knockout.

He will now finally get to fight Magomed Magomedkerimov in a rematch after taking his last loss against him back in August 2021. They were also slated to face off in last year's PFL World Championship but here they are just one year later looking to settle the score and see who is the best welterweight in the PFL and who will come away with $1 Million in their bank account.

Why Magomed Magomedkerimov Will Win

Magomed Magomedkerimov had to unfortunately pull out of his PFL World Championship appearance in 2022 due to injury and his opponent Sadibou Sy went on to win that season. He has been chomping at the bit to reclaim top status in the welterweight division and that $1 Million dollar grand prize.

Magomedkerimov has been the most consistent fighter to grace the PFL SmartCage as he is 15-1 overall with the promotion with the only blemish on his record being a loss to the 2021 Champion Ray Cooper III. Magomedkerimov does a very good job of mixing all of his tools together. His best path to victory is to do what he did against Sy in their first fight against one another back in 2021 and that's to utilize his kicks on the outside and his grappling to stifle the long-range attacks from Sy. If he can replicate that same success he can finally secure his Welterweight Championship at that massive cash prize.

Final Sadibou Sy-Magomed Magomedkerimov Prediction & Pick

These are by far the best two welterweights that the PFL has to offer as they will do that this Friday night at the PFL World Championship. Sadibou Sy has been getting better and better after each and every fight. While his most recent win against Carlos Leal was quite lackluster, just taking a look back at his knockouts in his last two prior shows what he is truly capable of on his best night.

The same goes for Magomedkerimov who didn't look at his best against Solomon Renfro in his last fight but he ultimately got the job done and punched his ticket to the PFL World Championship. With all the marbles on the table for this fight, it's hard to not take the experienced Magomedkerimov in this rematch. Sy certainly has gotten better with his takedown defense since their last fight but the way that Leal was able to nullify Sy's striking with the clinch and grappling will be his downfall as Magomedkerimov will be able to be active enough on the feet and stifling enough in the grappling to take a wide decision victory to win his second PFL Championship.

Final Sadibou Sy-Magomed Magomedkerimov Prediction & Pick: Magomed Magomedkerimov (-185), Over 4.5 Rounds (-175)