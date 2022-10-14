Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership

PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership.

“First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros, not just as yourself,” Finau said. “I think that’s a huge change. But I think anytime you can have someone like Tiger at the forefront leading on the cover of the game, you are going to draw a lot of eyes and attention to our game. I’m just happy to be apart of it, be one of the players that you can play as. It’s pretty surreal for me.”

Tony Finau has established himself as a steady presence in the PGA. His inclusion in PGA 2K23 was likely an easy decision for 2K to make.

The game has done an impressive job with its marketing. PGA 2K23 will include playable non-PGA pros such as Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. And it also features plenty of PGA pros such as Tiger Woods and Tony Finau.

I then asked Finau who he’d matchup against if he could go toe-to-toe with any golfer not named Tiger Woods.

“Or anybody,” a smiling Finau said. “All the top players, compete against them all the time. Especially in the game, I know JT (Justin Thomas) is on there, Xander (Schauffele) is on there, I’ll play against all of them.”

The PGA 2K23 Launch Event was a success. The game itself was officially released on Friday, October 14th.