Texas Longhorns alum Scottie Scheffler’s emotional reaction to receiving Jack Nicklaus Award on College Gameday

PGA superstar Scottie Scheffler received quite the honor on Saturday. He was making an appearance on College GameDay ahead of the Texas-Alabama clash. Scheffler, a Texas Longhorns alum, believed he was there to simply support Texas. However, he was ultimately named the PGA Tour Player of the Year and given the Jack Nicklaus Award on the show, per ESPN.

Scottie Scheffler reacted to winning the award ahead the Texas football game.

“That’s pretty cool,” Scheffler said while holding back tears. “I don’t have much to say. I definitely was not expecting that. But it means a lot to me.”

He’s developed a reputation as one of the best golfers in the sport. In fact, Scottie Scheffler has already been ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world. He’s also a Masters winner who has captivated the attention of the PGA world.

ESPN shared commissioner Jay Monahan’s statement as well as a reaction from fellow star Rory McIlroy.

“One of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership,” Monahan said.

“He deserves this maybe more than I deserve it. He played an unbelievable season. Hell of a player, hell of a competitor. Even better person. Love his family,” McIlroy said.

Scottie Scheffler is emerging as a true star in the sport. He will aim to continue getting even better after winning Player of the Year. But on Saturday, he will focus his attention on watching Texas try to upset the odds against Alabama.