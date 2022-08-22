PGA Tour 2K23 Brings “More Golf. More Game.” What It Means Here:

It’s tee time with Tiger Woods for PGA Tour 2K23. In this article, we explain what the game’s slogan “More Golf. More Game.” means.

Aside from being PGA Tour 2K23’s cover athlete, Tiger Woods also serves as the Executive Director for the title. He says, about the role:

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the Executive Director role makes this a truly unique opportunity. 2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

2K Sports also revealed the game’s slogan today: “More Golf. More Game.” What does this mean for PGA Tour 2K23? It means giving players the best golfing simulation a video game could offer, balancing realism and fun in the game.

PGA Tour 2K23 will launch with 14 male and female pros. Led by Tiger Woods, the roster also includes Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, and Brooke Henderson. If the player wants to, they can also create their MyPLAYER and go head-to-head against the pros in Exhibition, multiplayer, and Divot Derby play, or beat them in MyCAREER in the FedExCup. Players can also enjoy the broadcast-style presentation and commentary team of Rich Beem and Luke Elvy, with the addition of English golf pro and broadcast Henni Koyack, giving players the most authentic PGA experience in a video game to date.

To add to the authenticity of the game, PGA Tour 2K23 will also feature 20 licensed courses at launch. The licensing is important so that 2K can accurately replicate and represent these golf courses down to the minute details. At launch, the courses include iconic ones such as the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, and more. In case players get their fill of the twenty licensed courses, they can also design their own.

More realism is added also through the different licensed equipment that the player can equip in the game. Have Tiger Woods or the other pros try out different brands of golf clubs, apparel, and gear, or customize your own MyPLAYER to your heart’s content. Expect to see brands such as Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, and TravisMathew, and clubs and balls from Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson. Don’t keep your caddie waiting on the customization screen and go playing with all these authentic gear.

For those new to golf, PGA Tour 2K23 has casual modes and training modes to help you get into the game. Meanwhile, golf veterans can enjoy the new Topgolf to have a unique experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon.

PGA Tour 2K23 is coming out on October 14, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.