PGA TOUR 2K23 Release Date, Gameplay, Roster, Features

PGA TOUR 2K23 is, would you believe, one of the best sports games coming out this year. Here are the details you need to know about PGA TOUR 2K23, including its release date, gameplay details, playable athletes roster, and other features.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Release Date: October 14, 2022

PGA TOUR 2K23 will be coming out on its release date on October 14, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Gameplay

PGA TOUR 2K23 is a golf simulation game with players able to control one of the game’s real-world pro athletes on real-world golf courses. If players want to play as someone else, the game allows players to create their own pro golfer and compete against the other pros. The game also has a career mode that sees players rise to the top of the golfing world. The game’s MyPLAYER, similar to its cousins NBA 2K23 and WWE 2K22, has an RPG component, with the player competing to earn in-game currency and experience points, which they use to learn new skills to help them on the green or on the sand, as well as to purchase cosmetics, including officially-licensed merchandise to sport on the golf course.

PGA TOUR 2K23 will feature both competitive and casual game modes in both single-player, offline multiplayer, and online multiplayer game modes. New to this year’s outing is the popular TopGolf game where players can see who has the best swinging accuracy between friends or AI opponents. Take your MyPLAYER to TopGolf and go against other MyPLAYERS or against guest characters you have saved on your account.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Features

PGA TOUR 2K23 features one of the most well-loved features of PGA TOUR 2K21: the golf course designer. The fan-favorite tool allows players to create their own golf courses from the ground up, complete with new tools and objects for players to use as they wish. The golf course designer was even used to create some of the golf courses at launch, some of which were made by prominent content creators.

Another feature of the game is the ability to build rivalries against other pros as you progress through MyCAREER. Going against rivals will allow you to track your progress and easily compare it to the pro’s performance, giving you a quick impression of how well you are progressing in your professional career as a golfer.

As you progress through your career, you will also gain access to new merchandise that your MyPLAYER can wear. You can purchase most of these using the in-game currency you earn from playing through events, while some of the merchandise can be unlocked through the game’s clubhouse pass – a Battle Pass-type seasonal progression tracker. All of the merchandise your player can wear in-game are officially licensed by top golf brands like Bridgestone and FootJoy.

Finally, the game features two NBA professional basketball players who are also avid golfers: the GOAT Michael Jordan and future hall-of-famer Stephen Curry.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Game Versions

Unlike NBA 2K, it doesn’t appear that there is any difference between current-gen and next-gen versions of the games. Still, there are different retail versions of the game with their respective in-game bonuses. The available PGA TOUR 2K23 game versions are:

Tiger Woods Edition

3-Day Early Access

Dual-Gen Entitlements

1,300 Virtual Currency

1 Hockey Stick Putter

1 Gold Baseball Cap

1 Gold Golf Glove

3 Rare Golf Ball Sleeves

Playable Michael Jordan

4 Common Golf Ball Sleeves

1 Golden Club Pack

1 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack Red polo Black pants Black hat TW golf shoes TW golf belt Tiger Bridgestone branded golf balls

1 Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set TW t-shirt 3 Epic tier golf ball sleeves



Deluxe Bonus Pack

1,300 Virtual Currency

1 Hockey Stick Putter

1 Gold Baseball Cap

1 Gold Golf Glove

3 Rare Golf Ball Sleeves

Michael Jordan Bonus Pack

Playable Michael Jordan

4 Common Golf Ball Sleeves

Golden Club Pack

1 Golden Driver

1 Golden Putter

4 Uncommon Golf Ball Sleeves

PGA TOUR 2K23 Playable Athletes Roster

Showcased in the PGA TOUR 2K23 Official Roster Trailer, and later with additional announcements, we have the PGA TOUR 2K23 Playable Athletes Roster as follows:

Tiger Woods Justin Thomas Lexi Thompson Lydia Ko Brooke Henderson Will Zalatoris Collin Morikawa Tony Finau Jon Rahm Rickie Fowler Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Michael Jordan (pre-order bonus / Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition) Steph Curry

Indeed, the game will feature two NBA greats: Michael Jordan (as part of the pre-order bonuses or as part of the Deluxe and Tiger Woods Editions) and Stephen Curry. 2K says that more pros will be added to the list post-launch, as well as other celebrity guest appearances. Everyone on the roster can be played in Exhibition, Multiplayer, and Divot Derby play game modes and even in the FedExCup in PGA TOUR MyCAREER Mode.