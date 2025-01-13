The PGA Tour saw a fantastic finish at the Sony Open, with Nick Taylor defying the odds to win. A chip-in eagle on 18 forced a playoff where he ultimately came out on top.

One day later, the cover for the PGA Tour 2K25 was revealed. It will come as no surprise that Tiger Woods graced the cover. But the other two names left many fans online scratching their heads.

Expand Tweet

Woods is joined by Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick. It is the first time since 2K21 that anyone else appeared on the cover of the video game. Justin Thomas was the lone golfer on that cover. Most years, it has just been Tiger Woods, with differing versions each year.

It is not surprising to see others on the cover. But Homa and Fitzpatrick are interesting choices.

Coincidentally, Homa and Fitzpatrick rank 44th and 45th, respectively, in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Homa makes some sense, though. He is a member of Team USA's Ryder Cup team and is a fan favorite on the PGA Tour. His candid, comical personality shines through on social media frequently.

Fitzpatrick, however, is a real head-scratcher. Don't take my word for it. People on X, formerly Twitter, shared similar sentiments.

“Not many golfers more boring than Fitzpatrick,” one fan wrote.

“No one moves the needle like Matt Fitzpatrick 😉,” another joked.

“Scotty, Xander and Bryson… that is who I want to play in a golf game,” X user Tut chimed in.

There were obviously plenty of other choice. Bryson DeChambeau has a massive following on social and is helping grow the game to younger audiences. But he plays on LIV, likely taking away any chance of his appearance.

But both Scottie Scheffler and/or Xander Schauffele would have made more sense. Scheffler is coming off a historic season not seen since prime Tiger Woods. Schauffele won two majors in 2024.

But Homa and Fitpatrick are players in Tiger Woods' TGL league that just debuted last week, with the former on Tiger's team.