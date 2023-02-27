Chris Kirk waited for a long time before winning a PGA TOUR event again. After nearly 3,000 days, Kirk was able to experience that winning feeling again when he topped the field at The Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort down in Florida.

Kirk did not miss the chance to speak about his past when reflecting on his win, crediting his decision to be sober as a main driving force not only behind his career in golf but in life as well.

“I owe everything that I have in my entire life to my sobriety,” Chris Kirk said Sunday to reporters after winning the 2023 Honda Classic (h/t Jeff Babineau). “I wouldn’t be doing this for a living anymore. I probably wouldn’t have the family that I have currently anymore. I came really close to losing everything that I cared about.

To win his first PGA TOUR event in over seven years, Chris Kirk had to beat out 34-year-old Eric Cole in a playoff. Kirk and Cole were tied at 14-under par after four rounds, with the former beating the latter in the playoff by a stroke.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For his victory, Chris Kirk was able to pocket the biggest cut of the purse worth $1.512 million and also added 500 to his FedExCup points total.

Before winning The Honda Classic, the last time Chris Kirk won a PGA TOUR tournament was way back in 2015 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Fort Worth.

Across 311 PGA TOUR starts, Chris Kirk has won five events and had five runner-ups and two third-places.