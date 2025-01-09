PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray tragically took his own life last year after dealing with his bout with depression and alcoholism. It was a shocking development felt by the entire golf world and beyond. This week marks the one-year anniversary of Murray's final win on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

It was then only fitting that Tuesday was Murray's celebration of life event.

One day later, Gary Woodland, who attended the celebration of life, shared an inspirational and emotional story about Murray.

“I played with Grayson on Sunday last year of the PGA Championship, and I'll say this: Grayson was very open about his struggles and everything he battled,” Woodland said.

“We had a guy that was following us for a couple of holes and he was yelling at Grayson, trying to get Grayson's attention. He and I were talking, weren't paying attention. Finally, Grayson looked over and the guy broke down and started crying and thanked Grayson for how open he was about his struggles and everything. The guy was sober now. He was getting into golf because of Grayson.

“He heard Grayson's story. Grayson was helping people, and I'll always remember that.”

Last year, Grayson Murray surprisingly withdrew from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He reportedly told others that he was not feeling well. One day later, Murray was found deceased at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Fl.

Woodland himself has been through a lot. He recently had a brain tumor removed in September of 2023 before returning to golf last year. His battle has been inspirational to so many and he has since become a fan favorite on tour.