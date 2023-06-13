Senator Richard Blumenthal announced that a US Senate subcommittee opened an inquiry into the PGA Tour's agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour, and Jay Monahan claimed that the federal government's inaction caused him to agree to the merger.

“While we are grateful for the written declarations of support we received from certain [congressional] members, we were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks, ostensibly due to the United States' complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Jay Monahan wrote in a letter, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “This left the very real prospect of another decade of expensive and distracting litigation and the PGA Tour's long-term existence under threat.”

Richard Blumenthal expressed concerns with the PGA Tour's merger with LIV Golf because of the backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The new entity is going to be a formed with the PGA Tour, the public investment fund and the DP World Tour. Public investment fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be the chairman of the new company, while Jay Monahan will be the CEO. The PGA Tour is going to continue operating on its own with Yasir Al-Rumayyan joining the policy board.

Monahan noted that the agreement ends the divide that existed in the sport because of the presence of LIV Golf, and preserves the PGA Tour as the primary organizing entity for men's professional tournament golf. It will be interesting to see the changes that come to the world of golf as a result.