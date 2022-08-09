Judge reveals shocking verdict on LIV golfers hopes of playing in PGA TOUR’s 2022 FedEx playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs, also known as the postseason of the PGA TOUR, is set to kick off Thursday at TPC Southwind down in Memphis, Tennessee, and even though LIV Golf pros Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford are all inside the top 125 of the FedExCup standings, they will not be allowed to join the said playoffs after U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman decided to rule against the temporary restraining order filed by the three golfers.

Via Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports:

However, after a two-hour hearing, Judge Freeman ruled that the players had not proven that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if they were not permitted to play. She also indicated that the players were fully aware of the potential consequences of joining LIV when they did earlier this summer, and that they had earned a substantial amount of purse revenue as a result of their decision to play on the LIV tour. Accordingly, the LIV players will not be in the field this week or the rest of the PGA Tour playoffs.

This must feel like a punch in the stomach for Gooch, Jones, and Swafford, as they will be missing the chance to play for a big payday not only at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship but also in the next two stops of the PGA TOUR’s postseason. After this week’s event at TPC Southwind, the FedEx playoffs will head to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the 2022 BMW Championship next week. The final stop will be the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Gooch is 20th in the FedExCup season standings with 1,302 points, thanks to a solid PGA TOUR season, having one a start at the 2021 RSM Classic and finishing inside the top 10 in three other events. Jones, meanwhile, has 653 points, good for 65th in the standings. He has zero wins in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season but has gone 10 of 20 with five top 25s and a couple of top 10s, which includes a T-2 at the 2022 Valero Texas Open back in April. As for Swafford, who’s 67th with 640 points, he won the 2022 American Express in January and made the cut 11 times in 21 total starts.