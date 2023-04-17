Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Matt Fitzpatrick earned a victory at RBC Heritage this past weekend in epic fashion. The 28-year old shared a special message on Twitter following the win.

“Truly amazing week, been said so much but this place is so special to me,” Fitzpatrick wrote. “The one outside of the majors I’ve always wanted to win more than any other tournament in the world! To share it with my parents and girlfriend just makes it so much more incredible!!”

Fitzpatrick has impressed over the past year. He previously won the US Open, and his career is trending in a positive direction. This win, however, didn’t come easy by any means.

Matt Fitzpatrick found himself tied with Jordan Spieth on Sunday. The two were forced to go into a playoff, which led to further excitement. Spieth almost won the first and second playoff holes, but Fitzpatrick held strong and remained even with him. Finally, Fitzpatrick took control on the third playoff hole and ultimately won the RBC Heritage tournament.

He shared a similar message to his tweet with reporters following his Sunday win, stating that this was the tournament he wanted to win most other than the majors.

With the victory, Matt Fitzpatrick moved into eighth place in the Official World Golf Rankings. Jon Rahm, who recently won the Masters, is ranked No. 1 overall. Rahm is closely followed by No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Fitzpatrick can continue to climb the leaderboard with consistent play.

He’s emerging as a force to be reckoned with, and it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Fitzpatrick.