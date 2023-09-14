Max Homa is part of the USA's team that will compete in this coming October's Ryder Cup in Rome, but that's just not what's on his mind right now. All Homa is focusing on at the moment is winning the 2023 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club (North Course) in Napa.

“It’s the only thing on my mind, honestly,” Homa said about his goal of completing a three-peat at the said tournament, per Adam Schupak of Golfweek.

“You don’t really ever get that many opportunities to do that. I hope I get another chance at some point, but if it’s just this chance, that’s fine, too. So I think that’s really been a big motivating factor being up here,” Homa added.

No player has won the Fortinet Championship more than twice, and Homa will be attempting to be the first one to pull it off. Brendan Steele is the only other player who's come out on top of the event two times, doing it in 2016 and in 2017. Homa, on the other hand, edged Maverick McNealy by a stroke to win the Fortinet Championship for the first time in 2021. He then successfully defended his title there when he outlasted Danny Willet by a stroke in 2022.

Max Homa, who is aiming to become just the first pro since Steve Stricker (2009, 2010, 2011) to emerge victorious in the same tournament three years in a row, is coming off a great 2022-23 PGA Tour season, having won two tournaments in 24 total starts. He also cracked the top 10 12 times and the top 25 17 times, while making the cut in 20 events. Apart from his Fortinet Championship victory that season, he also topped the field at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will signal the start of the PGA Tour's 2023 fall schedule.