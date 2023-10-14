Lexi Thompson played in a PGA Tour event on Friday. She did more than simply show up however, as Thompson shot two-under 69 at the Shriners Children's Open. Social media personality and avid golfer Paige Spiranac was hyped to see Thompson holding her own against the men, via Spiranac's X (formerly Twitter) account.

1. Lexi is absolutely crushing it

2. Yes she is playing the same tees as the men pic.twitter.com/hvShftZSGt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 13, 2023

Lexi Thompson played well at the Shriners Children’s Open

Playing from the same tees as the men is impressive. Thompson is proving that women can perform well in PGA events. Her score in the tournament placed national media attention on the tournament. Making the cut is the ultimate goal but Thompson beat many other male golfers nonetheless.

RotoWire golf writer Len Hochberg revealed an incredible stat from Lexi Thompson at the Shriners Children's Open.

“Answer: 47 Question: How many men did Lexi Thompson tie or beat at the Shriners Children's Open? (47 of 131 – Thompson tied/beat 36 percent of the rest of the field.)”

Many golf analysts questioned if Thompson truly had a chance to be competitive in the tournament. But she proved many people wrong with her performance. Thompson won't back down moving forward either. It would not be surprising to see her participate in another PGA event before too long.

The Shriners Children's Open certainly is not over and will feature plenty of quality golf over the weekend. However, Lexi Thompson's presence in the tournament was a huge story that has not been overlooked.