The 50th Players Championship goes down this week at TPC Sawgrass, and PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy is getting ready to participate in the storied event.
While speaking to the media on Tuesday, McIlroy recalled a hilarious story about getting busted with a fake ID after his first time playing in the Players Championship back in 2009, per Jeff Eisenband of PGA Tour Live:
Rory McIlroy made his #THEPLAYERS debut in 2009 at age 20.
He missed the cut and then got kicked out of JAX Beach bars for having a fake ID. pic.twitter.com/dFXATvPWjW
As a 20-year-old, McIlroy missed the cut at the storied PGA Tour event and then got kicked out of JAX bars for having a fake ID.
Imaginations have run wild after McIlroy eased up on the critical comments he made about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, leading to some speculation that he could be open to a mind-boggling move.
His former agent, Chubby Chandler, only encouraged this type of theorizing when he floated the possibility of the 34-year-old Northern Irish star ditching the PGA Tour for LIV on a deal for approximately $1 billion. It is important to note that Chandler listed the probability of such a defection at just 10 percent, but listing any number greater than zero was shocking to those who heard McIlroy vehemently oppose the rival tour in the past.
“It's not for me,” said McIlroy. “I'm too much of a traditionalist…I love winning the golf tournaments and looking at a trophy and seeing that Sam Snead won this trophy or Ben Hogan or Gene Sarazen or Jack Nicklaus or Gary Player or Tiger Woods or Nick Faldo, whoever it is. The people that came before me– that's a big deal in our game.”
McIlroy is +1200 to win the Players Championship, just behind defending champion Scottie Scheffler.