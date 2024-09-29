Team USA defeated the International Team 18.5-11.5 at the 2024 Presidents Cup, the largest victory for a road team. The week started on Thursday with the Americans sweeping the first session and holding a 5-0 lead. After the Internationals struck back on Friday to tie the event at 5, the favorites pulled away. The 2025 Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley secured the winning point.

Team USA continues their dominance in the Presidents Cup, as this is the 13th time they have won in 15 tries. The event tied one time, in 2003, and the Internationals' lone win came in 1998. While this week did provide some drama, the result was never truly in doubt. The betting odds never got below -220 for the US to win, according to No Laying Up.

Scottie Scheffler, the number-one player in the world, put the finishing touches on a great season with a poor team event. He won seven times including The Masters, grabbed the Gold Medal at the Olympics, and the FedEx Cup. At the Presidents Cup, he went 3-2, which is solid but not the performance they were looking for.

He was lifted by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who were both 4-1 this week. While Schauffele and Cantlay suffered one of the worst defeats in the event's history, they solidified themselves as a Ryder Cup pairing to count on.

Presidents Cup rookie make the difference for Team USA

While the Presidents Cup is its own event, it is impossible to not connect the results to the following year's Ryder Cup. Bradley will select a team comprised of mostly his teammates from this week for next year at Bethpage Black. Rookie Russell Henley added himself to the list of trustworthy players for next year's event.

When paired with Scheffler, Henley went 2-1 this week. They set the tone with a big win on Thursday, nearly scraped out a half-point on Friday, and won on Saturday. Henley solidified his week with a 3&2 win in Sunday Singles. Finding a partner for Scheffler has been difficult in the last three team events. Jim Furyk may have finally cracked that code this week at the Presidents Cup

Sahith Theegala was the only other team event rookie on the American side. He was solid, going 1-1-1 over the four days. Theegala won a match where he was carried by Morikawa early on Thursday and struggled on Friday. He sat on Saturday and it paid off as he snagged a half-point on Sunday.

The International Team is left searching again after this Presidents Cup. While they did have one of the best days in team history, it was still not enough to win. Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim were the best team, beating Bradley and Wyndham Clark on Saturday morning and nearly upsetting Scheffler later in the day.

After the 2019 event, it seemed like the Internationals had some momentum. They started that Presidents Cup up 4-1 over the US at Royal Melbourne in Australia. The Tiger Woods-captained squad came back and won the event, but there could have been momentum going the other way. Now, the US dished out the biggest defeat for a road team in history.