Tiger Woods isn’t just at the Riviera Country Club for the sake of showing he can still play. He is there to try to win it because that’s what GOATs do, and he definitely looked like a man on a mission late in the first round of the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

After an okay start that saw him record a trio of bogeys through the first 12 holes against just two birdies and seven on-pars, Tiger Woods got hot and picked up three straight birdies to end the first round with a 2-under 69. And that, folks, was when Twitter started to lose its mind.

“Birdie at the last for a round in the 60s in his first event in seven months at one of the trickiest courses on Tour. All on basically one leg. Remarkable,” shares Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.

Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports is just as shocked as everyone else at another display of greatness from the one and only Tiger Woods: “What an absolute show Tiger Woods put on today. Now comes the hard part—a 14-hour turnaround before tomorrow’s morning tee time. It’ll be chilly at Riviera. But it’s inarguable that he surpassed all expectations today. 69. Nice.”

Twitter user @b0geygo1f says about Tiger Woods: “Honestly, don’t care how it goes tomorrow. This was satisfying all on its own. That said, dudes game truly looks quite tidy and wouldn’t be shocked if it raises some hell in the Majors this year.”

Some more reactions here:

Tiger Woods finishes Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational with birdies on 16, 17 and 18, the only player in the field to do so with a few groups left to play. This is the first time he's made 3 consecutive birdies on the PGA TOUR since the final round of the 2020 Masters (15-18). pic.twitter.com/oppaqERMwX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 17, 2023

VINTAGE TIGER WOODS. 🔥 Tiger ends his first round on a run of three straight birdies! 📺: Golf Channel and @peacockpic.twitter.com/WruNULetsR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 17, 2023

Tiger Woods finished the first round with a T-27 and will look to be even better in the second round. Max Homa currently leads the field with a 7-under64.