Tiger Woods will play in The Genesis Invitational, the tournament he hosts, next week. Despite the tournament moving from its traditional Riviera Country Club home to Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, Woods will tee it up. This will be his first PGA Tour event of the season.

Woods played in The Genesis Invitational last year but withdrew due to an illness during the second round. He has never won his event but has won at Torrey Pines plenty of times. His 2008 U.S. Open title came on the South Course and is a seven-time winner of the Farmer's Insurance Open held at the course.

This will be Woods' first appearance since his mother, Kultilda, passed away on Tuesday. She was 81 years old. Woods has always kept his mother close, with her final public appearance coming just a week before her passing at his TGL match. As he goes back to his home state for an event that will be honoring his hometown, his mother will certainly be top of mind.

The Genesis Invitational has moved down the coast because of the Los Angeles wildfires from January. Those fires particularly ravaged the Pacific Palisades area, which is home to Riviera. The tournament will be raising money for those affected by the fires.

Where can golf fans see Tiger Woods this season?

There is no bigger television draw in professional golf than Tiger Woods. Even in his late 40s, his greatness draws fans more than any player in modern history. His PGA Tour season debut at Torrey Pines is sure to draw a crowd, just as his previous television appearances this season have.

Woods has played two matches in TGL, the simulator league he helped found with Rory McIlroy. His first match was the highest-viewed match in the league's five-week history and young fans are flocking to the screen to watch him play. This is a golf fan's first opportunity to see Woods on grass this year but they will see him swing more this year than any recent season.

After Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links GC head to the SoFi Center in Florida to play New York Golf Club. It will be a jam-packed week for the league, as they have a President's Day tripleheader involving McIlroy's team. As for the PGA Tour, Woods has tried to play the majors in years past but not many other Tour events. So it may be until Augusta in April when we see Woods play 18 holes again.