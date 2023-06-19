The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and Public Investment Fund (PIF) has become a hot topic of discussion. Just a day after the conclusion of the US Open, PGA Hall of Famer Tom Watson penned a lengthy letter to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and began by wishing him a speedy recovery from his health issues. Watson then questioned a series of things about the new direction of the game. Here's the letter in its entirety:

An open letter from Tom Watson to the @PGATOUR sent this morning regarding the recent agreement with the PIF. @5ClubsGolf pic.twitter.com/AGglnJDk50 — Gary Williams (@Garywilliams1Up) June 19, 2023

“In my opinion, the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process. As a group of players and stakeholders who represent the face and the brands of the Tour, what are our choices?”

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan is all set for a new role with the merger coming into effect, but there are plenty of questions to answer. After the news was revealed, the Saudi Arabia PIF buzz brought out plenty of discussions about 9/11, which Monahan had a difficult time answering.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The entirety of Watson's letter included a series of questions, although the majority were focused on the decision to partner with PIF and Saudi Arabia.

“Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership.”

There certainly are plenty of questions that are still to be answered, and Tom Watson, the eight-time Major champion, sure brings up a lot of valid points.